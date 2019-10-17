Magna Gold Corp. Announces Completion of VRIFY Technology Transaction

NEW YORK and TORONTO and HERMOSILLO, Mexico, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Magna Gold Corp. (TSXV: MGR, OTCQB: MGLQF) (“Magna” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated June 11, 2019, VRIFY Technology Inc. has completed the provision of technology services (the “Services”) to the Company. In consideration of the Services, the Company will issue 99,502 common shares (“Shares”) in the capital of the Company (the “Consideration Shares”) at a deemed issue price of $0.25125 per Share.

Completion of the issuance of the Consideration Shares is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the ‘‘Exchange”) and applicable securities regulatory authorities. The Consideration Shares will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the closing date.About MagnaMagna Gold Corp is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing quality properties in Mexico with potential for the discovery of significant gold and silver deposits.For more information, please visit www.magnagoldcorp.com or contact Francisco Arturo Bonillas Zepeda, the Chief Executive Officer, Corporate Secretary and a Director of the Company.Francisco Arturo Bonillas Zepeda

CEO, Corporate Secretary and Director

E: abonillas@magnagoldcorp.com

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

