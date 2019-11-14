Magna Gold Corp Intersects 1.61 Grams per Tonne Gold Over 21 Metres in Highly Oxidized Zone at Mercedes Project

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Magna Gold Corp (TSXV: MGR, OTCQB: MGLQF) (“Magna” or the “Corporation”), is pleased to report assay results on the final four RC holes of the Corporation’s Phase One Exploration Program at the Mercedes Project in Sonora, Mexico (“Mercedes”). Phase One Exploration Program totaled 21 Reverse Circulation drilling (2,723 m), and previous drilling results were released on October 17, 2019. Magna is now modelling the drill data and planning additional work program on Mercedes that will include IP geophysics, surface mapping, and soil sampling. The goal of the work is to prepare additional drill sites on the Mercedes property for drilling in 2020.Drilling showed good continuity over 300 meters of strike length with the drilling open at depth and to the southwest. The table below shows multiple intercepts of plus one-gram gold assays.Highlights:

CBJ Newsmakers