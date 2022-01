Magna’s EtelligentForce Simplifies Electrification of Truck Segment

EtelligentForce powertrain system preserves strength and functionality of pickups and light commercial vehicles

Advanced BEV solution targeted for production beginning in 2025

Magna to open new EV center in Michigan

AURORA, Ontario, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Magna has kicked off the new year reinforcing its capabilities to produce electrification solutions that deliver the vehicle of the future and greater sustainable mobility, for all. The mobility technology company is highlighting EtelligentForce, a battery electric 4WD powertrain system for pickup trucks and light commercial vehicles paired with Magna eBeam technology. Designed to maintain full vehicle capabilities without compromising payload or towing capacities of pickup trucks and light commercial vehicles, EtelligentForce is targeted for production from 2025.

“EtelligentForce comes at a pivotal time – particularly in the North American auto industry where pickup trucks are at their height of popularity and one of the last segments to become fully electric,” said President of Magna Powertrain, Tom Rucker. “The beauty of this powerful BEV system is that it delivers the environmental benefits of an electric powertrain while maintaining the capability and utility of conventional ¾-ton and 1-ton trucks. We are excited to be able to share these future-ready solutions with our stakeholders this year.”

EtelligentForce features Magna’s eDrive technology at the front and its eBeam electrified beam axle at the rear. It is designed for high-payload vehicles, capable of towing up to 14,500 pounds – easily on par with its ICE counterparts in this truck segment. It can provide a total peak power of up to 430 kW – 250kW from the rear eBeam and 180kW from the front eDrive. As a bonus, this solution omits the need for architectural changes to the vehicle and is totally customizable for automakers to prioritize key performance attributes. Magna’s eBeam replaces traditional beam axles, accommodating existing suspension and brake systems, and avoiding the need for expensive redesign of existing truck platforms. These benefits help automakers simplify the transition toward electrification of these vehicle segments.

With fewer moving parts than a traditional ICE powertrain, the EtelligentForce requires less maintenance – a direct benefit to truck owners over the life of the vehicle. “Our powertrain electrification capabilities and our deep expertise in the engineering and manufacturing of light truck products is what sets Magna apart when it comes to understanding the truck market. EtelligentForce will enable businesses and consumers to put their trucks to work, whether on the construction site or enroute to their favorite vacation destination – all while helping to reduce emissions,” added Rucker.

As the momentum toward vehicle electrification accelerates, Magna is setting up a new EV center at its U.S. headquarters in Troy, Michigan. The specialized team will be dedicated to preparing the EtelligentForce solution to launch in the North American EV market from 2025, in addition to other EV products.

