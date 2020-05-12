Magnetic North Acquisition Corp. Announces Second Closing of Non-brokered Private Placement of up to $3 Million

**Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or release publication, distribution or dissemination, directly or indirectly, in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities Laws**CALGARY, Alberta and TORONTO, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Magnetic North Acquisition Corp. (TSXV: MNC) (“Magnetic North” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a second closing of the Company’s non-brokered private placement (the “Financing”) of Series A Preferred Shares for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000.On May 8, 2020, the Company completed the issuance of 80,334 of Series A Preferred Shares at a price of $10.00 per share for gross proceeds of $803,340, for an aggregate total of 131,664 Preferred Shares or total proceeds of $1,316,64.00. The Company paid finder’s fees of $38,069.50 relating to the completion of the second closing.As announced on March 20, 2020, the Financing is intended to allow Magnetic North to make investments in certain of the Company’s investee companies and for working capital purposes.The Financing consists of up to 300,000 Series A Preferred Shares of the Company at a price of $10.00 per share. The terms of the Series A Preferred Shares are described in Magnetic North’s most recent audited financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2019.The Series A Preferred Shares are offered and sold in Canadian jurisdictions to “accredited investors” pursuant to the exemption from the prospectus requirement under Section 2.3 of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions and such other exemptions from the prospectus requirements and subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. In connection with the Financing, Magnetic North may pay finder’s fees to eligible finders.The Financing will close in multiple tranches due to global Covid-19 concerns, and it is anticipated that subsequent closings may take additional time to conclude. About Magnetic North Acquisition Corp.Magnetic North invests and manages businesses on behalf of its shareholders and believes that capital alone does not always lead to success. With offices in Calgary and Toronto, our experienced management team applies its considerable management, operations and capital markets expertise to ensure its investee companies are as successful as possible for shareholders. Magnetic North shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the stock symbol MNC. For more information about Magnetic North, visit its website at www.magneticnac.com . Magnetic North’s securities filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com .For further information, please contact:Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATIONThis news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer’s business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer’s prospective financial performance or financial position. The forward-looking information in this news release includes the Company’s expected timing for completion of its proposed Financing.The Company has made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives to develop the forward-looking information in this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; reliance on key and qualified personnel; and regulatory and other risks associated with the industries in which the Company’s portfolio companies operate, in general. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive.The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.



