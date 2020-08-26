Magnetic North Announces Ha Tran as Chief Financial Officer; Issues Grant of Stock Options

**Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or release publication, distribution or dissemination, directly or indirectly, in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities Laws**CALGARY, Alberta and TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Magnetic North Acquisition Corp. (TSXV: MNC) (“Magnetic North” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce Ha Tran as Chief Financial Officer.

Ms. Tran has over eighteen years of experience in corporate financial reporting, audit and financial management in various industries including mining, manufacturing, technology and construction. Prior to joining Magnetic North, she held several positions at DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd., the most recent being Vice President Finance. She was instrumental with DIRTT’s initial public offering in November 2013. Ms. Tran is a Chartered Professional Accountant.Magnetic North is also pleased to announce a grant of stock options (the “Options”) in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Company’s Stock Option Plan to certain officers, directors, various consultants and employees of the Company, to purchase an aggregate of 500,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company. The Options are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant at a price of $0.65 per share.About Magnetic North Acquisition Corp.Magnetic North invests and manages businesses on behalf of its shareholders and believes that capital alone does not always lead to success. With offices in Calgary and Toronto, our experienced management team applies its considerable management, operations and capital markets expertise to ensure its investee companies are as successful as possible for shareholders. Magnetic North Common Shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the stock symbol MNC. For more information about Magnetic North, visit its website at www.magneticnac.com . Magnetic North’s securities filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com .For further information, please contact:Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

