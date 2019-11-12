MAINE SELECTS BRIGHTSPACE D2L

Kitchener, Waterloo, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that the six universities that make up the University of Maine System are now using the Brightspace platform.Established in 1968, the system is made up of the University of Maine and its regional campus the University of Maine at Machias; the University of Maine at Augusta; the University of Maine at Presque Isle; the University of Maine at Farmington; the University of Southern Maine; and the University of Maine at Fort Kent. The universities extend over 10 campuses and more than a dozen centers and education sites, and serve early college students in every Maine high school.“We serve 30,000 students across six different schools, so we needed a technology solution that was reliable, accessible and flexible,” says David Demers, CIO of UMS. “With Brightspace, we have an easy-to-use learning management system that ensures our ability to deliver high-quality educational content to students across our entire statewide system.” Last December, the UMS board of trustees adopted a Declaration of Strategic Priorities that moves the state toward an employer-engaged, efficient and cost-effective continuum of public education that provides the people of Maine with access to flexible, relevant 21st-century education from early childhood through retirement. In pursuit of this objective, UMS Chancellor Dannel Malloy is leading a planning effort to unify existing institutional accreditations within the system. D2L’s response to a public request for proposal received the highest summary score. The Brightspace platform features contributing to the success of the proposal include:Flexibility and consistency: Universities can customize the Brightspace platform and use different tools while maintaining a consistent look and feel.

Ease of use: Reviewers — including faculty — found Brightspace intuitive and easy to use, yet powerful and more than capable of meeting the complex and diverse needs of the statewide system. “We’re thrilled to be working with UMS, and we’re gratified by the vote of confidence they’ve given Brightspace and D2L,” says John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. “We’re incredibly proud to support learning across all public universities in the state of Maine through the use of Brightspace.”ABOUT BRIGHTSPACE

Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built by educators, for educators that works on any device. It’s secure, worry-free technology that puts customers first — allowing you to create engaging courses within your existing technology to fit your unique needs. With Brightspace, you can easily set up individualized learning paths for your students, keep them on track with automated nudges, provide them with personalized feedback, and increase their engagement through gamification, social tools, video and other powerful features.Brightspace is the only learning platform chosen as a partner of the National Federation of the Blind’s Strategic Nonvisual Access Partnership program, which has been redesigned as their Centre of Excellence in Nonvisual Access. Brightspace was named the #1 LMS in Higher Ed by Ovum Research and #1 in Adaptive Learning by eLearning Magazine. Aragon Research also included D2L in its highly coveted Hot Vendors In Learning list and Brightspace was named the Best K-12 Learning Management System at the SIIA CODiE Awards. To learn more, visit the Higher Education and K-12 pages on our website.ABOUT D2L

D2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF MAINE SYSTEM

Established in 1968, the University of Maine System (UMS) unites six distinctive public universities, comprising 10 campuses and numerous centers, in the common purpose of providing quality higher education while delivering on its traditional tripartite mission of teaching, research, and public service.A comprehensive public institution of higher education, UMS serves more than 30,000 students annually and is supported by the efforts of more than 2,000 full-time and part-time faculty, more than 3,000 regular full-time and part-time staff, and a complement of part-time temporary (adjunct) faculty.Reaching more than 500,000 people annually through educational and cultural offerings, the University of Maine System also benefits from more than two-thirds of its alumni population residing within the state; more than 123,000 individuals.The System consists of six universities: The University of Maine (UMaine), including its regional campus the University of Maine at Machias (UMM); the University of Maine at Augusta (UMA); the University of Maine at Farmington (UMF); the University of Maine at Fort Kent (UMFK), the University of Maine at Presque Isle (UMPI); and the University of Southern Maine (USM). The System also includes the University of Maine School of Law and the University of Maine Graduate and Professional Center. D2L PRESS CONTACT

