Major Colombian Dairy Company, Alpina, Launches REV™ Dried Cheese Snacks Nationwide in Colombia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the “Company”) announced today that Alpina Productos Alimenticios A.S. BIC (“Alpina”), a previously unnamed licensed partner of the Company, has developed and launched a new dried cheese snack brand, Alpina Snacks, in Colombia. Alpina holds an exclusive license (the “License”) to produce cheese snack products in Colombia using EnWave’s Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV™”) dehydration technology.

Alpina is the third largest dairy company in Colombia with annual sales of over US $700 million and operations in Colombia, Ecuador, and Venezuela. Alpina previously signed an evaluation agreement with EnWave in May 2020 and subsequently purchased a 10kW REV™ machine in July 2021. The royalty-bearing License was signed on July 19, 2021 to initiate production of its REV™ dried cheese snack portfolio.

The brand, Alpina Snacks, is being launched to target South American consumers looking for better-for-you snack options with clean labels. Alpina Snacks’ new product contains only 100% dehydrated cheese. Three initial cheese flavours, Dutch (Edam), Parmesan, and Sopó, are being launched as part of the Alpina Snacks portfolio. Each variety provides – protein, is gluten-free and keto-friendly, contains no artificial ingredients and is produced without oil or frying. Alpina will leverage its extensive distribution network to gain placement in specialty health stores, airports, e-retailers, and e-commerce, in addition to traditional grocery retail distribution.

The exclusive right granted to Alpina to produce crunchy, shelf-stable cheese snacks in Colombia is pursuant to meeting certain minimum royalty and machine purchase order requirements. These new products will complement Alpina’s existing broad portfolio of established dairy brands that are currently being sold throughout Colombia, Ecuador, and Venezuela.

EnWave’s scalable and reliable REV™ technology can be used to produce shelf-stable snack products that are among the best in nutritional value, taste, texture, and colour. EnWave has signed 49 royalty-bearing commercial license agreements with companies that are bringing innovative new products to market using EnWave’s patented dehydration technology.

About Alpina

Alpina Productos Alimenticios S.A. BIC is the third largest dairy producing company in Colombia. With sales totaling over US $700 million annually, the dairy, food, and beverage company operates in Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, and the United States. Its products include beverages, milk, baby food, desserts, cheeses, cream, butter and snacks. The company was founded in 1945 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia. To learn more about Alpina, visit their website at alpina.com/.

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation, a Vancouver-based advanced technology company, has developed a Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV™”) – an innovative, proprietary method for the precise dehydration of food and cannabis applications. The Company has developed patented methods for uniformly drying and decontaminating cannabis through the use of REV™ technology, shortening the time from harvest to high-quality, marketable cannabis products. EnWave also holds a robust intellectual property portfolio protecting several unique processes relating to specific food applications produced using vacuum-microwave technology.

REV™ technology’s commercial viability has been demonstrated and is growing rapidly across several market verticals in the food, and pharmaceutical sectors, including legal cannabis. EnWave’s strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with innovative, disruptive companies in multiple verticals for the use of REV™ technology. It has signed over fifty licenses to date in twenty countries worldwide. In addition to these licenses, EnWave established a Limited Liability Corporation, NutraDried Food Company, LLC, to manufacture, market, and sell REV™ dried snack products in North America, including the Moon Cheese® brand, as well as co-manufacture for third parties.

EnWave has introduced REV™ as a disruptive dehydration platform in the food and cannabis sectors: faster and cheaper than freeze drying, with better end product quality than air drying or spray drying. EnWave currently offers two distinct commercial REV™ platforms:

nutraREV® which is a drum-based system that dehydrates organic materials quickly and at low cost, while maintaining high levels of nutrition, taste, texture, and colour; and, quantaREV® which is a tray-based system used for continuous, high-volume low-temperature drying.

EnWave is also active in the pharmaceutical industry through a joint development agreement with GEA Lyophil, a leader in GMP drying machinery.

More information about EnWave is available at enwave.net .

