Major Drilling Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders – Juliana L. Lam Joins Major Drilling Board of Directors

MONCTON, New Brunswick, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Major Drilling Group International Inc. (“Major Drilling” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: MDI) is pleased to announce that all director nominees listed in the management information circular dated July 20, 2020 (the “Circular”) were elected as directors of Major Drilling in the course of the virtual annual general meeting of shareholders of the Corporation (the “Meeting”) held September 10, 2020. Shareholder participation was high, with the total percentage of shares voted reaching over 82% (representing 66,278,776 common shares of the Corporation).

Each of the ten director nominees listed in the Circular was elected by the holders of common shares of the Corporation. The Corporation received the following proxy votes from the holders of common shares with respect to the election of the ten director nominees:The Board’s approach to executive compensation received 97% approval, and the appointment of Deloitte LLP as independent auditors of the Corporation received 96% approval. The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon during the Meeting will be available on SEDAR under Major Drilling’s profile at www.sedar.com.Major Drilling welcomes Juliana L. Lam to its Board of Directors. Ms. Lam has extensive executive level financial management and international business experience in diverse industries including mining, manufacturing, services and distribution. Ms. Lam has served in a number of leadership positions including: Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer of Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario; Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of Uranium One Inc.; Senior Vice-President, Finance at Kinross Gold Corporation; and Chief Financial Officer at Nexans Canada Inc. Ms. Lam holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Toronto, an MBA from the University of Western Ontario, is a Chartered Accountant (CPA, CA), and holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.About Major DrillingMajor Drilling Group International Inc. is one of the world’s largest drilling services companies primarily serving the mining industry. Established in 1980, Major Drilling has over 1,000 years of combined experience and expertise within its management team alone. The Company maintains field operations and offices in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa and Europe. Major Drilling provides a complete suite of drilling services including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services. For further information:

Ian Ross, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (506) 857-8636

Fax: (506) 857-9211

ir@majordrilling.com



CBJ Newsmakers