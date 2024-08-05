Major Drilling to Release Results for its Second Fiscal Quarter on December 10, 2025

MONCTON, New Brunswick, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSX: MDI) (the “Company”) will release its second fiscal quarter results, ended October 31, 2025, on Wednesday, December 10, 2025 after the markets have closed.

Webcast/Conference Call Details

Denis Larocque, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Ian Ross, Chief Financial Officer, invite you to participate in a webcast/conference call on Thursday, December 11, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern to discuss the Company’s second quarter results for fiscal 2026.

To access the live webcast, which includes a slide presentation, please go to the investors/webcasts & presentations section of the Major Drilling website and click on the link or click here: Webcast Link. Please note that this is listen-only mode.

To participate in the conference call, pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.

For those unable to participate, a replay of the webcast will be archived for one year and can be accessed on the Major Drilling website at https://www.majordrilling.com/investors/webcasts.

About Major Drilling Group International Inc.

Major Drilling Group International Inc. is the world’s leading provider of specialized drilling services in the metals and mining industry. The diverse needs of the Company’s global clientele are met through field operations and registered offices that span across North America, South America, Australia, Asia, Africa, and Europe. Established in 1980, the Company has grown to become a global brand in the mining space, known for tackling many of the world’s most challenging drilling projects. Supported by a highly skilled workforce, Major Drilling is led by an experienced senior management team who have steered the Company through various economic and mining cycles, supported by regional managers known for delivering decades of superior project management.

Major Drilling is regarded as an industry expert at delivering a wide range of drilling services, including reverse circulation, surface and underground coring, directional, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole, and surface drill and blast, along with the ongoing development and evolution of its suite of data and technology-driven innovation services.

For further information:

Ryan Hanley, Director of Capital Markets

Tel: (506) 227-2426

Fax: (506) 857-9211

[email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers