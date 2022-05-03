Majority of Ontarians Support Highway 413

Vaughan, Ont., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New research shows the majority of Ontarians support the building of Highway 413, critical infrastructure to support the needs of a growing province. The public opinion research conducted for LiUNA OPDC by Sussex Strategy Group shows that 54% of Ontarians support the project, solidifying the view that the people of Ontario view this project as a necessary piece of infrastructure.

This new research shows the people of Ontario understand a quickly growing GTA region needs the building of infrastructure to keep up with its growth. As Ontario’s population increases, it will create additional pressures on critical infrastructure, from roads and bridges to water, wastewater and housing infrastructure.

The building of critical infrastructure capacity, such as Highway 413, across the province will ensure we are building for the future and facilitating a competitive economic environment for Ontarians to prosper.

In November 2021, the Resident and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario’s (RCCAO) released Jobs and Economic Impact of the GTA West Corridor. In addition to meeting the long-term needs of the province, the report revealed many additional benefits to building Highway 413, including:

Support up to 8,000 jobs annually in construction and other industries over a five-year construction period.

Generating up to $2.3 billion of earnings for workers in Ontario throughout construction.

Alleviate congestion in the GTA which costs $11 billion.

Creates a transportation corridor for the building of a parallel transit way for dedicated LRT or bus infrastructure.

The public opinion research commissioned by LiUNA OPDC can be viewed here: http://www.liunaopdc.ca/opdc/highway-413-project-sussex-strategy-group/

RCCAO’s Jobs and Economic Impact of the GTA West Corridor report can be viewed here: https://rccao.com/research/files/RCCAO-PRISM-413-REPORT-NOV-2021.pdf

​​RCCAO Executive Director Nadia Todorova is available for interviews.

Background on RCCAO: The Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) is a labour-management construction alliance. Since its formation in 2005, RCCAO has been a leading industry advocate for infrastructure investment. It has commissioned 60 independent, solutions-based research reports to help inform decision makers. www.rccao.com



