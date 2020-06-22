Make a Sober Ride Home Part of Your Plans for St. Jean-Baptiste Holiday

MONTREAL, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — St. Jean-Baptiste Day is nearly here, and even though the celebrations may be smaller this year due to COVID-19, MADD Canada and Allstate Insurance Company of Canada are asking everyone to choose a sober ride option if they are out and consuming alcohol, cannabis or other drugs.“We hope everyone has a wonderful, and safe, holiday,” said MADD Canada National President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock. “One of the most important ways we can all do that is by being safe on roads and highways. Please leave the driving to someone sober.”“The tragic deaths and injuries caused by impaired driving are completely preventable,” said Allstate Insurance Company of Canada President and CEO Ryan Michel. “We all have a role to play in making sure the holiday celebrations don’t lead to devastation on the roads. Arrange a safe and sober ride home.”Revelers looking for a safe, sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada’s Official Designated Driving App.



About MADD Canada

MADD Canada is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca .For more information, contact:

Marie Claude Morin, MADD Canada, Quebec Regional Manager, 1-877-392-6233 or Travon Smith, Public Relations Specialist, Allstate Insurance Company of Canada, 437-229-1577 or .



