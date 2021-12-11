Making History: KINKA FAMILY Announces First KINTON RAMEN Franchise Location

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KINKA FAMILY, one of Canada’s largest restaurant groups, announced the opening of the company’s first franchise location in Waterloo, Ontario. The announcement marks a momentous milestone for the restaurant group which has its sights set on significant growth and expansion over the next decade.

KINKA FAMILY owns and operates a diverse portfolio of restaurants and cafes including KINKA IZAKAYA, KINTON RAMEN, JaBistro, KINTORI YAKITORI, and NEO COFFEE BAR. KINTON RAMEN will take center stage as the first of the restaurant brands to become franchised. KINTON RAMEN was established in May 2012 and was one of Toronto’s first Japanese ramen restaurants. It has earned a loyal customer base and become synonymous with extraordinary dining experiences.

“KINTON RAMEN has carved a niche in the Japanese ramen market and we are thrilled to announce Waterloo as our first franchise location,” said James Hyunsoo Kim, CEO of the KINKA FAMILY. “This milestone announcement is aligned with our company philosophy that when success is shared, it multiplies,” explains Kim. “Our company culture is based on collaboration and team work and this milestone in our company allows us to invest in our staff and franchisees.”

When selecting the ideal location for its first franchise, The City of Waterloo was an easy choice for KINKA FAMILY. “Waterloo is a vibrant, multicultural city of more than 113,520 people. It truly is an opportunity-rich city bustling with energy, innovation and big ideas and we view it as the ideal place to grow our business,” said Kim.

KINKA FAMILY has also selected the perfect time to grow its operations. The 2019 Canadian Franchise Association’s economic forecast states that franchises contribute more than $100B annually to the Canadian economy and creates more than 1.8M jobs, making franchising the 12th largest contributing sector to the Canadian economy.

“We are tapping into this industry’s strong runway for growth by partnering with franchisees who share our passion for quality, innovation, and contributing to the communities we serve,” says Kim. “Now is an especially opportune time to partner with highly motivated entrepreneurs to expand our footprint.”

Chad Labreche, a long-time customer of KINTON RAMEN with a track record of leadership and extensive hospitality experience, has been named the first franchisee.

“Individuals like Chad propel us forward because they embody the vision and missions that KINKA FAMILY stands for,” said Kim. “Through this opportunity, KINKA FAMILY hopes to find and empower more interested franchisees and give them access to all of our resources including benefit programs and sharing negotiating power with suppliers and vendors. The opportunities are limitless.”

Founded in 2009, KINKA FAMILY currently employs 750 people. They own and operate a diverse portfolio of restaurants and cafés in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Chicago, and New York. KINKA FAMILY is known as being customer-centric and serving customers happiness.

Interested franchisees can visit here for more information and to make the next steps to become a KINTON RAMEN franchise owner.

About KINKA FAMILY

KINKA FAMILY is a full-service international hospitality group. With a mission of Serving People Happiness, KINKA FAMILY is dedicated to serving everyone who walks through their doors quality food and exceptional hospitality experiences. The group owns and operates a diverse portfolio of restaurants and cafés in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Chicago, and New York. Included are KINKA IZAKAYA, KINTON RAMEN, JaBistro, KINTORI YAKITORI, and NEO COFFEE BAR.

