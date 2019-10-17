Mandalay Resources Corporation Announces Production and Sales Results for the Third Quarter of 2019 and Revised Full-Year 2019 Guidance

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mandalay Resources Corporation (“Mandalay” or the “Company”) (TSX: MND, OTCQB: MNDJF) announced today its production and sales results for the third quarter of 2019.In the third quarter of 2019, Mandalay produced 16,625 saleable ounces of gold equivalent and sold 17,814 ounces of gold equivalent.Dominic Duffy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mandalay, commented, “Mandalay’s production was lower than forecast over the third quarter of this year as a result of Costerfield’s underperformance in the Brunswick lode, whilst Björkdal continued its dependable performance of 11,888 ounces of saleable gold produced.”Mr. Duffy continued, “At Björkdal, production continued in line with expectations, while mining at the open pit was paused at the end of July. We anticipate an increase in production in the fourth quarter as we recommence the mining of a higher-grade skarn zone, after infill drilling was carried out during the third quarter. In addition, we plan to increase the production rate from the Aurora zone as more levels are developed. We remain on target to achieve full-year guidance at Björkdal.”Mr. Duffy continued, “At Costerfield, we produced 3,103 ounces of saleable gold and 402 tonnes of saleable antimony, as persisting poor ground conditions in the Brunswick lode limited the production rate and lowered the grade due to significant dilution from overbreak. The metallurgy of the ore has also been problematic with significantly lower than planned gold recoveries for the quarter, although antimony recoveries were as planned. With Youle production gradually coming online in the fourth quarter, we anticipate an increase in production compared to the third quarter as there will be less Brunswick ore through the mill. Furthermore, an initial test of approximately 1,600 tonnes of Youle development ore was processed through the mill with early indications showing comparable, if not better than, recoveries seen in the previously mined Cuffley lode.” Mr. Duffy continued, “Despite the positive developments we expect at both sites during the fourth quarter and beyond, the aforementioned production and recovery issues related to the Brunswick deposit will require an update to our 2019 production and unit costs. We have not increased our total operational cost at both sites, although due to the significant drop in production forecast from Costerfield, expected cash costs and all-in costs at the Costerfield mine, and therefore on a consolidated basis, have been increased. Separately, due to lower than expected capital spend for the year, the upper limit of capital guidance at both operating sites have been lowered by US$2 million. Details are shown further below in this press release.”Mr. Duffy continued, “The poor gold recoveries and lower grades due to dilution in the Brunswick lode are expected to continue to impact Costerfield’s production for the first six months of 2020. However, as the Youle lode ramps up this becomes less relevant and from the third quarter of 2020, it is anticipated that the Youle lode will be the sole feed source for the Costerfield mine.”Mr. Duffy concluded, “Mandalay fully anticipates Costerfield to be revitalized with the ramp up at Youle which we expect to generate positive momentum into 2020. At Björkdal, the Company intends to build on its third quarter production and focus on targeting higher-grade underground skarn material and ramping up Aurora production for increased overall gold production.” Saleable production for the quarter ended September 30, 2019: In the third quarter of 2019, the Company produced a total of 14,983 ounces of gold and 402 tonnes of antimony, representing a total of 16,625 ounces of gold equivalent, versus 13,442 ounces of gold and 505 tonnes of antimony in the third quarter of 2018, representing a total of 16,874 ounces of gold equivalent.

Production at Björkdal was 11,880 ounces of gold in the third quarter of 2019, as compared to 8,504 ounces of gold in the third quarter of 2018.

Production at Costerfield was 3,103 ounces of gold and 402 tonnes of antimony in the third quarter of 2019, versus 4,938 ounces gold and 505 tonnes antimony in the third quarter of 2018. Saleable production for the nine months ended September 30, 2019:

