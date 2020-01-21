Manufacturing Sales Down in November

CBJ — Manufacturing sales declined in November due to lower sales in the chemical, food and primary metal industries. Gains were had in fabricated metal and transportation but not enough to offset the losses in the other sectors.

According to figures released by Statistics Canada the value of manufacturing sales fell 0.6% to about $57 billion in November, marking its third consecutive monthly decrease.

StatsCan reports sales were down in 11 of 21 sectors.

Canadian manufacturing sales volume fell 0.8%.

