Maple Intersects New Styles of Gold Mineralization at Globex’s Eagle Mine Property

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to update shareholders on drill results announced by Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (MGM-TSXV, MGMLF-OTCQB, M3G-FSE) on the Eagle Mine property under option from Globex (see Globex’s press release dated July 19, 2021).

Maple has completed a Phase 1 drill program of 8 holes totaling 4,462 metres. “to test potential extensions of mineralization along the past producing Eagle-Telbel Trend. Importantly, drilling has identified at least four additional styles of gold mineralization beyond the known Eagle-Telbel style mined historically.”

Highlights of the drill results as reported by Maple are as follows:

“Highlights:

Drill hole EM-22-005 intersected 4.0 grams per tonne gold (“g/t Au”) over 7.5 m , including 6.4 g/t Au over 3.0 m , within a semi-massive pyrite and iron carbonate horizon typical of historical Eagle-Telbel style of mineralization (see Plates 1 and 2).

, including , within a semi-massive pyrite and iron carbonate horizon typical of historical Eagle-Telbel style of mineralization (see Plates 1 and 2). Drill hole EM-22-001 intersected 4.4 g/t Au over 0.9 m within quartz-carbonate veinlets containing visible gold (VG).

within quartz-carbonate veinlets containing visible gold (VG). Drill hole EM-22-002 intersected 2.4 g/t Au over 4.7 m, including 3.8 g/t Au over 2.1 m, within highly altered, graphitic and pyritic Harricana Group sediments, as well as 2.1 g/t Au over 1.8 m further up hole in altered microgabbro.”

The detailed Maple press release may be accessed by clicking here.

Annual Meeting:

In light of ongoing public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Corporation is requesting that shareholders not attend the Meeting in person. The Meeting will be available by way of telephone conference call (toll-free) at 1-866-365-4406 – access code 3616167, and the Corporation asks all interested shareholders to participate in that manner. Shareholders participating in the telephone conference call will not be able to vote at the Meeting but will be able to ask questions by submitting them via email to [email protected] at least 48 hours prior to the Meeting.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b) CUSIP Number 379900 50 9

LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95 For further information, contact: Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.

President & CEO

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

86, 14th Street

Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1 Tel.: 819.797.5242

Fax: 819.797.1470

[email protected]

www.globexmining.com

Forward Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain “forward looking statements”. These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (“Globex”). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the “Annual Information Form” filed by Globex on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

55,467,917 shares issued and outstanding

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d19ebc3b-8752-4c3e-8a6f-27ac078f66ce



CBJ Newsmakers