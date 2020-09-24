Maple Leaf Green World Inc. Commences First La Crème CBG Harvest

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (“Maple Leaf” or the “Company”) (NEO: MGW, OTCQB: MGWFF) is pleased to announce that it has commenced its 1st harvest of La Crème CBG at its CBG Hemp Operation in Riverside County, California. The Company has five (5) greenhouses plus outdoor space growing La Crème at full capacity. Harvesting has started this week with greenhouse #5 and then the outdoor space. Greenhouse #3 and #4 will begin shortly after then followed by greenhouse #1 and #2.

With the 1st harvest underway, the Company has begun germinating approximately 3,700 La Crème seeds in preparation for its 2nd crop. The cultivation team has also started installing custom irrigation, venting, heating and cooling systems to automate each greenhouse. These improvements, along with their cultivation methodologies, are able to control and optimize yields. With these strategies in place, the Company believes it can complete another harvest with better yield by the end of this year.Since the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, there has been an increase in CBD Hemp products in the market. CBG, however, is the pre-cursor to all other cannabinoids. It is the first cannabinoid to be present in the cannabis plant and will convert to CBD, THC or other cannabinoids as the plant matures. CBG and CBD share similar non-psychoactive traits but the main difference is that CBG exhibits its therapeutic effectiveness through direct binding to the endocannabinoid system. This opens the door to potential medical and therapeutic benefits beyond the reach for CBD.For further information and updates regarding the Company, please visit https://www.mlgreenworld.com/.

For updates and latest photos regarding the California CBG Hemp Project, please visit https://www.gsgreenworld.com/. About Maple Leaf Green World Inc. Maple Leaf is a public Canadian company that focuses on the cannabis and hemp industry in North America. The Company currently has cannabis and hemp projects in British Columbia and California. With over 10 years of extensive greenhouse management experience, the Company applies its eco-agriculture knowledge and cultivation technology to produce contaminant-free cannabis products. Maple Leaf’s long-term objective is to produce cannabis oil and to export its products to approved countries. The Company’s common shares are listed for trading on the Aequitas NEO Exchange Inc. under the symbol “MGW” and on the OTCQB market under the symbol “MGWFF.” Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates, the Company’s assessment of future plans and operations, and, more particularly, statements concerning: the Proposed Transaction and the timing thereof; When used in this document, the words “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intent,” “may,” “project,” “should,” and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded on the basis of expectations and assumptions made by the Company that include, but are not limited to, the timely receipt of all required regulatory and third-party approvals, including approvals from NEO and from the shareholders of Maple Leaf. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties, and although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to: regulatory and third party approvals, including approvals from NEO and from the shareholders of Maple Leaf, not being obtained in the manner or timing anticipated; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities. Please refer to the Company’s annual information form (“AIF”) for the year ended December 31, 2018 and management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) thereof for additional risk factors relating to the Company. The AIF and MD&A can be accessed under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com. Except as required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.For further information, please contact:Maple Leaf Green World Inc.

Raymond Lai, Chairman, President & CEO

+1(403) 452-4552

rlai@mlgreenworld.comBilly Bewcyk, V.P. for Business Development

+1(403) 616-4877

wbewcyk@mlgreenworld.com



