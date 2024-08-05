Maple Ridge Mother Wins Home Renovation Contest

LANGLEY, British Columbia, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Centra Windows & Install Pros and their charitable foundation Centra Cares are proud to announce the winners of their 2025 Home Renovation Contest: Moira Kelly and her son, James, of Maple Ridge. Selected from more than 230 heartfelt nominations, the Kelly family’s story of perseverance, strength, and love deeply moved Centra’s Employee Owners.

This marks Moira’s third year being nominated for the contest – proof that determination and community support does make dreams come true. Thanks to the encouragement of four caring friends, Moira’s story finally reached the finish line, earning her the gift of brand-new, high-performance Centra windows designed to bring safety, warmth, and peace of mind to her home.

Moira Kelly is a single parent and the devoted caregiver to her 40-year-old son, James, who lives with Angelman Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that causes developmental disabilities and significant health challenges. Non-verbal and semi-ambulatory, James requires constant care as he manages seizures, sleep difficulties, and chronic health concerns.

Now in her mid-60s and facing her own health challenges, Moira continues to pour her heart into creating a loving and safe environment for her son. Despite limited resources and little outside support, she finds joy in life’s simple pleasures with James – from taking him for car rides to his favourite Dairy Queen outings.

The Kelly family’s aging home has long been a source of stress and safety concerns. The original windows, now almost four decades old, suffer from broken seals, leaks, and mould, leading to condensation and even ice buildup during colder months. The damaged frames also fail to block out allergens and wildfire smoke – triggers that worsen James’s severe eye infections and threaten his vision.

Even more concerning, every window lock in the home has broken over time. “For years, we’ve had to use wooden sticks to secure the windows and feel safe,” Moira shared. Centra’s installation of custom-made, energy-efficient windows will not only improve comfort and indoor air quality but also restore much-needed peace of mind.

“This contest is one of the most meaningful things we do as a company,” says Emily Parson, Senior Vice President of Centra Install Pros. “Every year, our Employee Owners come together to transform the lives of families who have faced hardship and challenges. Moira and James’s story reminds us why we do what we do – it’s about people, community, and using your success and resources to make a real difference for those who need it.”

Now in its seventh year, the Centra Cares Home Renovation Contest continues to exemplify Centra’s core mission: supporting families and strengthening local communities. Past winners have stayed connected to share how life-changing their home transformations have been, and Moira and James now join this special community of Centra families.

Centra’s renovation for the Kelly home is scheduled to take place early next year.

For more information about Centra Cares and how they’re helping make a difference in communities across BC and Alberta, please visit centra.ca.

About Centra Windows & Install Pros: 100% Employee Owned and driven by a mission to help and support families, Centra has grown rapidly to become the leading authority on windows in BC and Alberta. A true Canadian success story, recent momentum has seen them more than double in size over just three years, raise over $2 million for good causes, and be awarded as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies and Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21e0bd59-02cd-4d39-9a58-281381dd164c

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/843a606a-04a9-4348-80fb-da0c837e6f35



CBJ Newsmakers