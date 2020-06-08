Maplewood International REIT Announces Completion of REIT Termination and Consideration Payment to Unitholders

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSXV: MWI.H) Further to the press release issued by Maplewood International Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT”) on June 3, 2020 announcing that the termination of the REIT (the “REIT Termination”) would take place at 11:59 p.m. (Toronto time) on Friday, June 5, 2020 (the “REIT Termination Time”), the REIT announced today that the REIT Termination was completed at the REIT Termination Time.

The REIT also announced today that the trust units of the REIT (the “Units”) were delisted from the NEX board of the TSXV effective as of the close of business on June 5, 2020 and that the register of unitholders of the REIT (the “Unitholders”), containing the names and addresses of the registered Unitholders of the REIT and their respective Unit holdings, closed at the REIT Termination Time.As described in the REIT’s management information circular dated April 27, 2020, the REIT announced today that it has provided notice directing its Depositary to pay the Unitholders their pro-rata share of the net cash proceeds resulting from the REIT Termination (the “Consideration”), in the amount of $0.01 per Unit.Forward-Looking InformationThis press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the REIT’s control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. All forward-looking information in this press release speaks as of the date of this press release. The REIT does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained in the REIT’s filings with securities regulators, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be viewed at www.sedar.com under the REIT’s profile.The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined under the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.For additional information, please contact:Kursat Kacira

Tel: (647) 282-8324; E-mail: kkacira@maplewoodreit.com



