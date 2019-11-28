Maplewood International REIT Announces Election of Trustees and Results From 2019 Annual Meeting of Unitholders

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESMISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSXV: MWI.UN) Maplewood International Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT”) announced today that all the trustee nominees listed in the management information circular dated October 24, 2019 (the “Circular”) for the annual meeting of unitholders of the REIT held today (the “Annual Meeting”) were elected as trustees of the REIT. Details of the votes cast by ballot for the Annual Meeting are as follows:

All other matters set out in the Circular were approved by the requisite majority of the unitholders at the Annual Meeting.About Maplewood International REITMaplewood International REIT is a Canadian based growth-oriented international real estate investment trust, established to invest in high-quality income producing commercial real estate outside of Canada. The REIT’s geographic focus is on the investment grade countries of Europe, with an initial target market of the Netherlands.The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined under the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.For additional information, please contact:Kursat Kacira, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (647) 282-8324; E-mail: kkacira@maplewoodreit.com

