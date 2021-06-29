Marble Financial Launches New Marketing Program With Venngo As Its First Financial Wellness Technology Solution Provider

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL; OTC: MRBLF; FSE:2V0) (“Marble” or the “Company”), an AI-driven financial technology company that educates and helps Canadians better understand and manage their current cash flow and credit towards a better financial future, is pleased to announce the launch of a new marketing program with Venngo, Canada’s most widely recognized and North America’s largest provider of private group discounts and employee perk programs.

Marble, a leading financial technology innovator, is expanding its consumer reach by entering into the employee wellness space through Venngo, a leading group and employee perk provider with over 1.25M Canadian’s already accessing Venngo’s merchant perks, offers, and digital content. MyMarble is the first and only AI-powered financial wellness technology solution available to Venngo members, providing Marble with an excellent opportunity to assist even more Canadians in improving their financial health and allowing Marble to increase brand awareness further and accelerate its member growth.

According to the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada, a growing number of employers across Canada recognize the importance of financial wellness. It was found that 43% (1) of Canadian employees are distracted by their finances, contributing to 7,521 hours of lost productivity each year. This data proves the need for solutions like MyMarble to be readily available to employers and employees looking for relief through financial wellness solutions. This presents Marble with an excellent opportunity to become a leader within the employee wellness space as Venngo’s first financial wellness technology solution provider that supports Canadians to reach their financial goals.

“At Marble we focus on nourishing the confidence of as many Canadians as possible to redefine themselves more broadly,” says Rich Elliott, Director of Marketing at Marble. ”Through partnering Venngo, a leader in employee perk programs, it opens up a fantastic multi-stream marketing channel for Marble to reach over a million of highly motivated and budget-savvy consumers. This is a segment we have seen some of our most successful and loyal members.”

Venngo has over 18 years’ experience as a pioneer in providing discount programs to employers and its employees, helping them connect with their favourite brands at the best prices. An exclusive MyMarble program and pricing will be featured on Venngo’s platform, providing a meaningful, results-based AI solution for consumers to achieve financial goals, relieve stress, and improve productivity for their employers.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Venngo to help provide their customers with MyMarble’s valuable financial wellness solutions,” says Karim Nanji, Marble CEO. “By providing Venngos’ 1.25 million members with access to our financial technology software, we will be able to continue Marble’s mission to empower even more Canadian’s reach their financial goals.”

About Venngo Inc. Venngo is Canada’s most recognized and North America’s largest provider of private group discount programs. Proudly Canadian, we are pioneers in the employee benefit industry for over 20 years. Fully managed and custom-curated, our perk programs comprise of exciting and desirable discounts from famous brands and local stores that are redeemable in-store and online. Offered on an intuitive digital platform, machine-learning enabled and accessible anytime and anywhere.

For further information about Venngo, please visit: https://www.venngo.com/

About Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL; OTC: MRBLF; FSE:2V0) Marbles’ proprietary MyMarble platform utilizes the power of machine learning, data science, and artificial intelligence, in leveraging its proven data-driven strategies through technology solutions Inverite, Score-Up, Fast Track and Maestro to engage in and navigate a clear path towards financial wellbeing and a meaningful credit score, since 2016, Marble is proud to have empowered thousands of marginalized consumers to a positive financial future, and we continue to establish ourselves as leaders in financial wellness through the licensing of our proprietary products on the MyMarble Platform.

For further information about Marble Financial, please visit: https://mymarble.ca

Mike Marrandino, Executive Chairman

T:(855) 661-2390 ext. 104 Email: ir@marblefinancial.ca

Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/financial-consumer-agency/services/financial-wellness-work/resources/infographic-cost.html

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, without limitation, may contain the words believes, expects, anticipates, estimates, intends, plans, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing of future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except for historical facts, the statements in this news release, as well as oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by Marble, are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking information included in this release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

CBJ Newsmakers