Mariner Endosurgery Unites with Oslo University Hospital to Establish First European Reference Site for LaparoGuard Augmented Surgical System

OSLO, NORWAY, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oslo’s renowned Intervention Centre is adding another cutting-edge piece of surgical technology, this time from Canadian company Mariner Endosurgery. Known as LaparoGuard, the system’s design provides laparoscopic surgeons with the latest advancements in spatial awareness and augmented reality visualization. The cutting-edge augmented surgical navigation system arrives in Norway as a direct result from collaboration groundwork led between Innovation Norway Canada and Hamilton Health Sciences since early 2018. Hamilton was the first installed LaparoGuard site and employs regular use of Mariner’s technology.“The Intervention Centre has a long history of pioneering advancements in several surgical imaging modalities,” commented professor, MD Erik Fosse, director of the Intervention Centre and esteemed surgeon. “International collaboration between academia, industry and clinicians forms the backbone of our innovation culture. We are pleased to be working with Mariner Endosurgery from Canada.”A novel application of LaparoGuard in Norway will see the device’s first usage in laparoscopic adrenal cases. Professor MD Bjørn Edwin, who performs nearly 60% of Norway’s hepato-biliary surgeries, will be the first European surgeon to utilize LaparoGuard. Furthermore, professor Edwin will also be recognized as the first surgeon in the world to utilize LaparoGuard for laparoscopic adrenalectomies.“Mariner Endosurgery is pleased to report our first European site for LaparoGuard is alongside such well-regarded clinicians,” commented Mitch Wilson, President of Mariner Endosurgery. “We are highly impressed by the innovative culture at the Oslo University Hospital, and we appreciate the enthusiasm towards LaparoGuard’s broadening usage. This collaboration between Mariner Endo and the Intervention Centre is crucial for enabling our teams to work together to advance our understandings and drive new developments in the surgical visualization space.”About Oslo University Hospital and the Intervention Centre. Oslo University Hospital is a highly specialised hospital in charge of extensive regional and local hospital assignments and the provision of high-quality services for the citizens of Oslo. The hospital also has a nationwide responsibility for a number of national and multi-regional assignments and has several national centres of competence. The Intervention Centre is a clinical and technological research and development department for minimally invasive and image guided diagnostics and therapy. The Intervention Centre is a common toolbox for all departments at Oslo University Hospital, and also for other hospitals. The Centre collaborates with regional, nation and international partners.About Mariner Endosurgery. Mariner Endosurgery Inc. is a Hamilton, Canada company that develops and commercializes innovative computer-assisted medical devices for future-facing laparoscopic surgeries. Their flagship product LaparoGuard is a novel soft-tissue surgical navigation platform that augments visualization and is designed to enhance the safety profile to assist surgeons in delivering a superior quality of care to their patients.Mitch Wilson, President & COO

