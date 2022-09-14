Marketing Agency Headline Athens Purchases ARHT Media’s CAPSULE Technology to Showcase its Clients at the 86th Annual Thessaloniki International Fair

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT Media” or “ARHT” or the “Company“) [TSXV:ART], the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality and low-latency hologram and digital content, announced today that experiential marketing agency Headline Athens has purchased ARHT’s CAPSULE hologram display to begin offering hologram technology as a solution for their clients who are seeking to deploy new and unique interactive experiences that merge the physical world with the digital. Headline Athens’ first hologram activation was showcased at the annual Thessaloniki International Fair, held between September 10th to September 18th, and featured an interactive digital avatar appearing in a CAPSULE to help promote Greece’s Public Power Corporation’s (PPC) energy savings programs.

Advertising agency Olympic DDB, part of DDB Worldwide, secured Headline Athens’ services to provide its client, Greece’s Public Power Corporation, with an exceptional, immersive, and creative tradeshow booth. Headline Athens implemented CAPSULE’s live transmission capabilities alongside its Kiosk features to provide visitors with a one-of-a-kind interactive experience that included both live and pre-recorded hologram presentations featuring PPC’s digital avatar.

To animate the digital avatar as a live hologram in real-time, Headline Athens recorded a live motion capture of an actor and synchronized it to the digital CGI character, which was known as PPC’s Energy Coach. The actor, who was in a studio in a completely different location, was able to see and interact with people at the opening event in real-time. For the kiosk application, that was featured through the duration of the event, ARHT’s CAPSULE displayed pre-recorded hologram clips of the avatar that users were able to select to playback and receive more information about various programs the utility is running.

This unique experience brought together expertise in live motion capture and CGI technology with ARHT’s hologram capabilities to deliver an entirely new and immersive experience between the physical world and the ever-expanding digital world.

“ARHT Media’s CAPSULE technology is fascinating and capable of producing a fun, interactive booth experience that leaves visitors with a memorable impression that we seek to achieve for all of our clients,” stated Chris Manafas, founder of Headline Athens. “Given our client’s high profile, we searched far and wide for a partner to ensure the tradeshow booth experience would be a hit amongst all of the visitors, and we are confident that ARHT Media’s CAPSULE technology delivered on that goal,” concluded Mr. Manafas.

Headline Athens also has several other hologram-inspired activations coming up in their pipeline.

“Working with DDB Worldwide at the Thessaloniki International Fair was a great way to start our relationship with local partner Headlines Athens,” stated ARHT Media CEO Larry O’Reilly. “We continue to break new ground content-wise with our latest holographic display, CAPSULE. The ability to feature a motion capture avatar that engaged with audiences in real-time was a major hit at the fair.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6954fa9f-cd8e-4cf8-85d5-d6b61f9f7cc6

About Headline Athens

Headline Athens is united by our passion and motivated by our differences. We are from different tribes. Advertising, technology, production, art, events, software development, and industrial design. We are restless innovators, inquisitive polymaths and meticulous integrators. Our Ikigai is creativity. We challenge old methods to be relevant in a new world. We recognize the futility of staying the same and embrace the opportunity of moving the ball forward. We believe your brand has a life. And our job is to help it grow. Adapt. Evolve. Love. Share. Belong. Create experiences. Be relevant. We are an experiment in how to sculpt today with the tools of tomorrow.

For more information, visit www.headlineworldwide.com

About ARHT Media

ARHT is a pioneer in the live hologram industry and their HoloPresenceTM technology offers a complete end-to-end solution for the Capture, Transmission and Display of live holograms for in-person, hybrid, and online events. They have a range of hologram display solutions to suit multiple use cases, including a premium online presentation solution, the Virtual Global StageTM, and the largest global Holographic Telepresence network of hologram Capture and Display locations, ensuring a presenter can beam into a meeting or event as a live hologram from virtually anywhere in the world.

Connect with ARHT Media:

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ARHTmedia

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ARHTmediainc

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/arht-media-inc-

For more information, please visit www.arhtmedia.com or contact the investor relations group at [email protected]

ARHT Media trades under the symbol “ART” on the TSX Venture Exchange.

ARHT

Salman Amin

ARHT Media

[email protected]

This press release may contain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the intention to exercise convertible securities of the Company; disclosure related to the Company’s sales funnel; the Company’s technology; the potential uses for the Company’s technology; the future planned events using the Company’s technology; the future success of the Company; the ability of the Company to monetize the ARHT Media technology; the development of the Company’s technology; and interest from parties in ARHT’s products. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; regulatory risks; risks inherent in technology operations; and other risks of the technology industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.



CBJ Newsmakers