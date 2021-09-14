Martin Aubut appointed Chief Marketing Officer at nesto

A fast-growing company

MONTREAL, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Malik Yacoubi, co-founder and CEO of nesto, a Canadian online mortgage brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Martin Aubut as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In his new role, Martin Aubut will be responsible for establishing nesto as the number one brand for online mortgage solutions, overseeing the deployment of all marketing and communications operations.

Over the past 20 years, Martin Aubut has contributed to numerous organizational and digital transformations within renowned companies such as Québecor and L’Oréal Canada. Until recently, he was Vice President of Marketing and Online Commerce at Cogeco Connexion.

“For the past few years, my role has been to orchestrate major organizational transformations to help companies achieve their growth objectives. Today, we are intent on positioning nesto as the best mortgage solution in the country by leveraging cutting-edge digital technology in an industry that needs to put the consumer back at the heart of it all,” explains Martin Aubut.

“Following a $76 million funding round in June, nesto is experiencing formidable momentum. To accelerate our growth, we are striving to strengthen our brand by focusing on customer acquisition throughout the rest of Canada. This is why we have recently created the position of Chief Marketing Officer, a new role in our executive team,” explains Malik Yacoubi. “With his extensive experience in the digital realm, his strong brand building, people-focused management style and his entrepreneurial experience, Martin Aubut will be a significant asset in helping us rapidly grow market share and taking our existing marketing team to the next level.”

Martin Aubut holds a bachelor’s degree in Administration from Université Laval with a major in Marketing. In addition to organizational transformation, Martin is passionate about start-ups, entrepreneurship, marketing technologies and data science. He is regularly solicited as a guest speaker and expert in both e-Commerce and integrated marketing.

About nesto

nesto is on a mission to offer a positive, empowering and transparent property financing experience, simplified from start to finish. The company empowers Canadians with tools, guidance, and most importantly the confidence to make an informed decision for the most important financial commitment of their lives. With technology, nesto seamlessly offers the best suited mortgage options so that Canadians can secure the best mortgage and save thousands in interests – no negotiation needed. nesto’s mortgage professionals provide unmatched support (as little or as much as needed) along the way. For more information, visit nesto’s website.

