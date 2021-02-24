Maru launch Brand Health Tracking solution connecting the role of brand in consumer decision making

TORONTO and LONDON, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Maru Group (‘Maru’), the global insights Software and Advisory Services company, has announced the launch of Brand Health Tracking, a combined System 1 and System 2 research solution designed to deliver actionable data with agility and speed.

Powered by HUB, Maru's proprietary software, Brand Health Tracking solution enables businesses to take real-time, tangible action from brand health research. HUB combines tracking data with all other research to provide total visibility of results in real-time, while the software's System 1 and System 2 methodologies deliver a unique and holistic view of brand performance.Ged Parton, CEO of Maru Group, explains, "We've put together this solution to satisfy the client need for tracking data delivered efficiently at speed. Our tracking programs deliver holistic data to clients rapidly, effectively real-time, saving weeks versus legacy programs because of our proprietorial software."Parton added, "I am super excited by the decision-making benefits to our clients of this combination of our brilliant software, System 1 based apps, and the deep expertise of our advisory people."Todd Trautz, Chief Innovation and Solutions Officer expanded, "Traditionally brand health trackers tend to focus on a multitude of metrics, often without taking into account the role that brand plays in consumer decision making, that can take weeks to analyze. This results in a wealth of brand health data that's very difficult for business leaders to act upon.""Our Brand Health Tracking solution closes the gap between what consumers Say versus what they Do by accurately capturing how consumers make decisions using our System 1 and System 2 method. With our software, we can uncover the emotional and rational pathways that drive brand choice and enable better, more informed, more confident decision-making in real-time with a completely new approach to brand health measurement," Trautz added.Maru's Brand Health Tracking approach is another Software & Advisory Services solution from the company used by Maru clients on major multi-market programs. About Maru Group SOFTWARE + ADVISORY SERVICESMaru helps its clients make informed decisions in real-time by combining proprietorial software, deep industry experience, unique IP in System 1 apps, and access to the best minds in research across a number of geographies. Our flexible service model means our clients can choose to self-serve in this platform directly to create, launch and analyze projects; or choose to utilize knowledgeable support from insights experts.



