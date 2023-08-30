Mary Baldwin University and Acuity Insights partner to bring the Casper test into the Doctor of Nursing, Anesthesiology Program

TORONTO and STAUNTON, Va., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mary Baldwin University and Acuity Insights announce that the doctor of nursing practice – nurse anesthesiology program will implement a new, holistic, and equitable admissions process by adding the Casper test to admissions requirements for the program.

Starting this fall, prospective students will be required to complete the Casper test as part of their application. The evidence-based assessment has been designed to evaluate applicants’ personal and professional attributes and is backed by nearly two decades of research and many compelling case studies at similar health sciences programs. By incorporating Casper into the selection process, Mary Baldwin University (MBU) aims to identify well-rounded candidates who possess the necessary qualities to thrive in the challenging field of anesthesiology.

Why Mary Baldwin chose Casper

The introduction of the Casper test in MBU’s Nurse Anesthesiology Program will ensure that future nurse anesthetists are not only academically accomplished but also possess vital interpersonal and communication skills, including resilience, communication, and empathy. These attributes are crucial in providing compassionate patient care, effective teamwork amongst medical teams, and the ability to handle complex and high-pressure situations inherent in the practice of anesthesia.

“The decision to include Casper in our application process was driven by our desire to select candidates who demonstrate not only academic excellence but also the right personal qualities and ethical values that align with our university’s mission,” says Jennifer McPherson, program director of the nurse anesthesiology program at MBU’s Murphy Deming College of Health Science.

Rich Emrich, CEO and co-founder of Acuity Insights says, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with MBU’s nurse anesthesiology program and eagerly anticipate the program’s continuous growth in nurturing the next generation of skilled and compassionate healthcare professionals. Through our ongoing discussions, we have observed the potential of Casper in attracting exceptional candidates to the program. It’s evident that the team at MBU stands firm in its commitment to offering a fair and comprehensive admissions process for all students, while graduating healthcare professionals that have what it takes to succeed – and Casper will play a vital role in supporting this mission.”

What can applicants expect?

Prospective students will take the Casper test online, which typically takes between 90–110 minutes. The test consists of multiple personal and professional scenarios and measures various attributes such as empathy, resilience, communication, and ethical decision-making. It does not require specific medical knowledge and allows candidates to showcase their unique strengths beyond traditional academic metrics.

The deadline to submit applications for the nurse anesthesiology program is Dec. 31, 2023. Prospective students are encouraged to begin the application process early to allow sufficient time for completing the Casper test and other admission requirements.

About the Doctor of Nursing Practice – Nurse Anesthesiology Program

Mary Baldwin University offers the Doctor of Nursing Practice – Nurse Anesthesiology Program (NAP) , a 104-credit BSN to DNP program spanning 36 months. This full-time plan incorporates both on and off-campus learning, preparing students for the National Certification Examination (NCE). The program focuses on advanced nursing knowledge, leadership skills, evidence-based care, and cultural competence.

Graduates emerge as competent and independent practitioners, adept in teaching, leading, and applying research in anesthesia. The Nurse Anesthesiology Program is accredited by the Council on Accreditation of Nurse Anesthesia Educational Programs (COA) at various degree levels.

About Casper soft skills assessment

The Casper assessment tool measures soft skills such as:

Adaptability

Communication

Collaboration

Empathy

Professionalism

Teamwork

The evidence-based assessment is backed by two decades of research and is used by over 500 program partners worldwide in various industries, from medical education, teacher’s education, and business education.

Casper assesses how individuals would handle personal and professional challenges and, more importantly, their underlying reasoning. By using an open-response format, it promotes authenticity by allowing applicants to describe their actions and provide the rationale behind their decisions in specific scenarios. Casper presents real-world situations, eliminating the need for prior knowledge of a particular profession. The test includes both text and video-based scenarios and responses that reflect real-life experiences, encouraging participants to freely express their thoughts.

Visit the Acuity Insights website to discover how Casper can support your business admissions goals.

About Mary Baldwin University

Founded in 1842, Mary Baldwin University is a small, coeducational university offering a broad range of degree programs from bachelor to doctoral. It serves a vibrant student population on its main campus in Staunton, Fishersville health sciences campus, and online.

For more information about Mary Baldwin University contact:

Joanna Finch, AVP of Online Admissions & Marketing

540-887-7391

[email protected]

About Acuity Insights

Acuity Insights is the leading provider of admissions assessment, program management, and analytics solutions for higher education. The company’s solutions help higher education institutions deliver on their mission holistically, considering the whole student, widening pathways into higher education, and ensuring both student and program success. Recognized as one of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 companies for 2021 and 2022, Acuity’s solutions are used by nearly 600 higher education programs worldwide. Its Casper situational judgment test (SJT), taken by more than 150,000 applicants every year, is the most widely used open-response SJT in higher education and is backed by almost 20 years of efficacy research. For more information, visit acuityinsights.com.

For more information about Acuity Insights and the Casper test, contact:

Brianna Bell, Content & Communications Manager

[email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers