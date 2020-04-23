Masks for Tim Hortons Workers

CBJ — Tim Hortons outlets across Canada will now mandate that each of their 4,000 employees must wear non-surgical masks as part of an increased effort to reduce the chances of spreading the COVID-19 virus.

Chief Operating Officer Mike Hancock made the official announcement.

Hancock says the restaurant and coffee chain has acquired an adequate supply of masks for all employees.

Temperature checks of all employees must be taken before they begin their shifts.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says people should wear masks when they are in situations where physical distancing cannot always be maintained.

@CanBizJournal