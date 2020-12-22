Mason Graphite Encourages Shareholders to Join the Company’s Large Institutional Investors by Voting Today to Support Management’s Director Nominees and Their Go Forward Plan

Mason Graphite has an industry-experienced and proven slate of nominees who will represent a refreshed vision for the Company as the Board continues to deliver on its prescient plan surrounding Value-Added Graphite Products.Vote using only Management’s Proxy by December 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) FOR all of Management’s Nominees.For more information or if you require assistance with voting, contact Mason Graphite’s proxy solicitation agent, Laurel Hill Advisory Group at 1-877-452-7184 or by email at assistance@laurelhill.com. Visit www.masongraphite.com for more information.MONTREAL, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mason Graphite Inc. (“Mason Graphite” or the “Company“) (TSX.V: LLG; OTCQX: MGPHF) would like to thank shareholders for the strong show of confidence they have displayed through their votes to date. Along with Mason Graphite’s largest investors, shareholders are recognizing the value in the Company’s strategic planning and strong cash position that benefit all shareholders. Furthermore, they recognize that Management’s balanced slate of nominees are the ones who are delivering. Vote FOR Management: The Team with a Coherent and Well-Articulated Plan Before casting their votes, shareholders should continue to be advised of the following:Go Forward Plan. Mason Graphite’s board of directors (the “Board”) has illustrated a clear and detailed path forward by adding a value-added product strategy and plan which will allow for the delivery of superior shareholder value. The Board is committed to ensuring the Company becomes a sustainable, profitable and value-added producer in the strategic minerals sector.Management’s Fiduciary Duty to ALL Shareholders. The plan outlined above has always been and will continue to be, to serve and sustain shareholder value for ALL shareholders. The Board has engaged a strategic advisory firm to assist it in the evaluation of several potential strategic partners in the battery and mining industries. The judicious use of funds to provide Mason Graphite with a very strong cash position that holds no debt allows Mason Graphite to have a dominant position in its endeavours going forward.Result-Oriented. The Board is mindful of the difficult graphite market conditions, the challenges related to financing the mine construction and the highly dilutive impact on existing shareholders. Backed by sound technical and economic studies, the Company is taking a leadership role in the graphite mining and transformation sector for the benefit of all its stakeholders and returning profitability to shareholders. For example, the Company’s December 15, 2020 press release about its spherical coated graphite product reaching key test targets for electric vehicle applications.While Mason Graphite has a plan and the right team to execute it, Mason Graphite would like to express what has been echoed by several institutional investors as well as the proxy advisory firms Glass Lewis and ISS. Specifically, Al-Tamimi has yet to provide a clear strategic or business plan going forward, proposes a self-serving board which lacks adequate industry experience and has no background in Quebec-based mining. Vote Today to Protect Your Investment in Mason GraphiteYour Company is at a pivotal crossroads and every vote matters. To ensure Al-Tamimi is unsuccessful in taking over your Company without paying shareholders a premium, shareholders are urged to vote their shares today.Vote using only Management’s proxy FOR all Management’s Nominees: Gilles Gingras, Francois Laurin, Guy Chamard, Gaston A. Morin, Peter Damouni and Fahad Al-Tamimi.The proxy voting deadline is December 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). Shareholders who have previously voted in favor of Al-Tamimi’s dissident nominee board based on inaccurate and misleading information provided to them can change their vote ahead of the proxy voting deadline by simply voting again. The later-dated proxy will supersede any other vote.SHAREHOLDER QUESTIONS AND VOTING ASSISTANCEPlease contact the Company’s shareholder communications advisor and proxy solicitation agent, Laurel Hill Advisory Group at:Toll Free: 1-877-452-7184Email: assistance@laurelhill.comAbout Mason GraphiteMason Graphite is a Canadian corporation dedicated to the production and transformation of natural graphite. Its strategy includes the development of value-added products, notably for green technologies like transport electrification. The Company also owns 100% of the rights to the Lac Guéret graphite deposit, one of the richest in the world. The Company is managed by an experienced team cumulating many decades of experience in graphite, covering production, sales, as well as research and development.Mason Graphite inc.Ana Rodrigues at info@masongraphite.com or 1 514 289-3580Head Office: 3030, boulevard Le Carrefour, suite 600, Laval, Quebec, Canada, H7T 2P5Cautionary StatementsThis press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. 