Mawer Mutual Funds Now Available Through RBC Direct Investing

CALGARY, Alberta, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mawer Investment Management Ltd. (“Mawer”) announced today that units in all eligible Series A Mawer mutual funds are now available for investors to purchase through RBC Direct Investing, the brokerage division of the Royal Bank of Canada.

Mawer Mutual Funds (“Mawer Funds”) are designed to meet a wide variety of investment needs and risk profiles. The management expense ratios (MERs) on the Mawer Funds are also amongst the lowest for actively managed mutual funds in Canada.1

“We are very pleased to announce the availability of thirteen Mawer Mutual Funds on the RBC Direct Investing platform,” says Craig Senyk, Mawer President and Vice Chair. “It means Canadian investors can now access our funds through all major financial institutions’ online brokerages, providing them with greater flexibility and investment options.”

About Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer is an independent investment firm managing portfolios for a broad range of foundations and not-for-profit organizations, pension plans, strategic alliances, and individual investors for over 45 years. For more information, visit Mawer at www.mawer.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus and fund facts before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The Mawer Mutual Funds are managed by Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Mutual fund securities are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer. Canadian mutual funds may not be available to non-Canadian investors.

For more information:

Joanna Crozier

Head of Marketing and Communications

+1 (403) 267-1964

jcrozier@mawer.com

1 RBC Direct Investing fees may apply.



