Mawer Offers New EAFE Large Cap Fund

CALGARY, Alberta, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mawer Investment Management Ltd. (Mawer) launched a new mutual fund today, designed to provide investors access to select opportunities in larger companies located in developed countries outside of Canada and the United States, primarily in Europe, Australasia, and the Far East (EAFE). Utilizing Mawer’s systematic, disciplined, bottom-up investment approach, “Be Boring. Make Money.™,” the Mawer EAFE Large Cap Fund’s (the “Fund”) objective is to provide investors with attractive, long‐term, risk‐adjusted returns over a full economic cycle.

The Fund is managed by David Ragan, Director, CFA, who is also lead manager of the multi-award winning Mawer International Equity Fund, a strategy first launched by the firm in 1987. Although both funds invest in the international universe, the EAFE Large Cap Fund differs in that it only invests in large capitalization companies in developed markets. This makes the Fund a convenient, diversifying addition for investors looking for non-North American exposure without the volatility typical of small to mid-cap companies or emerging markets.“The launch of this Fund has really been a natural evolution for us,” said Mr. Ragan. “We have decades of experience analyzing companies and building relationships within international equity markets. Combining this long history of knowledge with our time-tested investment approach just seemed like the next, fitting solution to bring to our clients.”About Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer is an independent investment firm managing portfolios for a broad range of institutional and individual investors for over 45 years. The firm manages in excess of $59 billion across all major asset classes. Visit Mawer at www.mawer.com.



