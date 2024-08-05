Mawson Receives Final Order for Arrangement with First Nordic Metals

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mawson Finland Limited (“Mawson” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: MFL) is pleased to announce that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) has granted the final order (the “Final Order“) in connection with the proposed business combination of Mawson and First Nordic Metals Corp. (TSX-V: FNM, FNSE: FNMC SDB, OTCQX: FNMCF, FRA: HEG0) (“First Nordic”), pursuant to which it is proposed that First Nordic will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Mawson by way of a plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”), pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions of the arrangement agreement between Mawson and First Nordic dated September 14, 2025. As previously announced, the Arrangement was overwhelmingly approved by Mawson’s shareholders at a special meeting held on December 4, 2025 (the “Meeting“)

Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining conditions to the Arrangement, closing of the Arrangement is expected to occur on or around December 16, 2025.

Under the terms of the Arrangement, all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Mawson will be exchanged for 1.7884 First Nordic common shares following the expected completion of a 4:1 consolidation of First Nordic’s common shares (or 7.1534 on a pre-consolidation basis) for each Mawson common share held immediately prior to the effective time of the Arrangement. See First Nordic’s press release dated December 4, 2025 for further details on First Nordic’s proposed consolidation. Following completion of the Arrangement, Mawson will become a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of First Nordic.

Mawson’s common shares are expected to be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange, and an application will be made for Mawson to cease to be a reporting issuer in all applicable jurisdictions on the date of closing of the Arrangement.

For further information regarding the Arrangement, please refer to Mawson’s management information circular dated October 29, 2025, which is filed under the Mawson’s profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

About Mawson Finland Limited

Mawson Finland Limited is an exploration stage mining development company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal properties in Finland. The Company is primarily focused on gold and cobalt. The Corporation currently holds a 100% interest in the Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project located in Finland. The Rajapalot Project represents approximately 5% of the 100-square kilometres Rompas-Rajapalot Property, which is wholly owned by Mawson and consists of 13 granted exploration permits for 11,262 hectares. In Finland, all operations are carried out through the Company’s fully owned subsidiary, Mawson Oy. Mawson maintains an active local presence of Finnish staff with close ties to the communities of Rajapalot.

Additional details related to the Arrangement is included in the Arrangement Agreement which is available under the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Additional disclosure including the Company’s financial statements, technical reports, news releases and other information can be obtained at mawsonfinland.com or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Media and Investor Relations Inquiries

Please contact: Neil MacRae Executive Chairman at [email protected] or +1 (778) 999-4653, or Noora Ahola, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director at [email protected] or +358 (505) 213-515.

