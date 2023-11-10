Max Power Mining Extends Marketing Agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FRANKFURT: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) announces that it has extended its arm’s-length marketing agreement (the “Marketing Agreement”) originally effective March 17, 2023, with Sideways Frequency LLC (“SFLLC”) to provide marketing and investor awareness services (the “Services”). The Company has extended the initial 2-month term of the engagement through to the end of 2023 and has paid $234,000 USD for this term of agreement as consideration for SFLLC’s Services. The Company may elect to extend the agreement at any point during the term. The Services will include, but are not limited to, email campaigns, native advertising, display ads, lead generation, creation of content, strategic planning, digital advertisement placement, and overseeing progress and results of digital campaigns.

Consideration paid to SFLLC does not include any securities of the Company. Aside from this engagement, the Company does not have any relationship with SFLLC and Mr. Wesley De Souza, CEO of SFLLC. Sideways Frequency LLC’s business address is 1389 Center Drive, Suite 200, Park City, Utah, 84098. Sideways Frequency LLC can be contacted by email at [email protected].

About MAX Power

MAX Power is a dynamic exploration stage resource company targeting domestic lithium resources to advance North America’s renewable energy prospects. MAX has also entered into a cooperative research and development agreement with the University of California Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL) to develop state-of-the-art direct lithium extraction (DLE) technologies for brine resources.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Rav Mlait”

CEO

MAX Power Mining Corp.

MarketSmart Communications at 877-261-4466.

Company Contact [email protected], 778-655-9266

