Maxar Selling Canadian Unit

CBJ — American-owned Maxar Technologies, a leader in satellite imaging, plans to sell its Canadian space robotics unit to a group led by Northern Private Capital for an estimated $1 billion.

While the Canadian unit has been a successful division, Maxar is looking at ways of drastically cutting its debt, and this was deemed the best solution. Maxar will retain its U.S.-based space robotics division, which is responsible for developing the robotic hardwares used in NASA’s Mars 2020 rover.

