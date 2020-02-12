Mazola Heart of Gold Campaign Raises Funds for Heart & Stroke

Toronto, Ontario, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — February is Heart Month. Heart disease and stroke are two of the three leading causes of death in Canada affecting more than 1.6 million Canadians and their families. Over the past 60 years, with Heart & Stroke’s help, the death rate from heart disease and stroke has declined by more than 75%. In an effort to remind Canadians across the country about this important issue Mazola Canada has partnered with Heart & Stroke to launch the Mazola Heart of Gold Campaign.During the month of February, anyone posting a picture of someone they know with a heart of gold, on twitter, Instagram or Facebook, using #mazolaheartofgold, will result in Mazola donating $1.00 to Heart & Stroke (minimum of $25,000). The campaign will also be live at the Mazola Heart of Gold Pop-Up on the lower level of the Toronto Eaton Centre, starting Monday February 24, where people can come by and help add to the giant #MazolaHeartofGold mosaic wall. Top Chef Canada judge and food blogger Mijune Pak will join Heart & Stroke and Mazola Canada representatives for the opening of the Mazola Heart of Gold pop up.“Partnering with Heart & Stroke, particularly during Heart Month, is very important to us. Not only because Mazola has been a healthy part of Canadian kitchens for over 100 years, but because our country needs and is thankful for the work done and research supported by Heart & Stroke” said Robert Soth, VP and General Manager, ACH Food Companies, Inc., “We are committed to supporting Heart & Stroke while at the same time giving people a chance to recognize those individuals who make a difference in their lives because of their Heart of Gold.”“We are incredibly grateful for the support of Mazola during Heart Month,” said Avril Goffredo, Executive Vice President, Ontario & Nunavut, Heart & Stroke. “With simple lifestyle changes, like eating a healthy diet, people can reduce their risk of heart disease and stroke and live healthier lives. We are thrilled to work with partners like Mazola who help share our important work with people across Canada, and we encourage people across the country to share their stories using the Mazola Heart of Gold hashtag.”“I’m both excited and honoured to be taking part in the Mazola Heart of Gold Campaign,” said Top Chef Canada Judge, Mijune Pak. “I am very aware of the devastating effects of heart disease and stroke through the personal stories of friends and family members whose lives have been touched by these conditions. I’m happy to support this very worthy cause.”Quick FactsEvery five minutes in Canada, someone dies from heart disease, stroke or related conditionsMore than 1.6 million people in Canada, and their families and caregivers, are living with the devastating effects of heart disease and strokeOver the past 60 years, with Heart & Stroke’s help, the death rate from heart disease and stroke has declined by more than 75%Since 1952, Heart & Stroke has invested $1.55 billion in heart disease and stroke researchUp to 80% of early heart disease and stroke can be prevented by adopting healthy behaviors, like eating a healthy diet and preparing meals at homeHeart disease and stroke are two of the three leading causes of death in Canada, costing our economy more than $24 billion every yearDietary fats and oils provide energy to the body as well as essential fats that are needed to prevent a nutrient deficiency – you need fat in your diet for normal body functionsMazola promotes heart health as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle with cooking oils that are cholesterol free and made of 100% pure oil with no additivesAbout ACHFor over 100 hundred years, we have joined Canadians in their love of home cooked meals, fresh-out-of-the-oven bread and baked goods for every occasion. We believe that delicious, nutritious food is a big part of what makes a happy home. And we know that it all begins with quality ingredients you can trust. We offer trusted brands like Mazola®, Fleischmann’s®, Crown®, BeeHive®.Since its birth in 1911, Mazola® has delivered great tasting, high‐quality products for you and your family. For over 100 years Mazola® cooking oils have been made of 100% pure oil with no additives, so the great flavour of your food comes through. All Mazola® oils are cholesterol free and have become a healthful tradition in North American cooking. Mazola® Oils are great for baking, grilling, sautéing and stir frying.For more information about ACH Food or Mazola®, visit achfood.ca or Mazola.caAbout Heart & StrokeLife. We don’t want you to miss it. That’s why Heart & Stroke leads the fight against heart disease and stroke. We must generate the next medical breakthroughs, so people in Canada don’t miss out on precious moments. Together, we are working to prevent disease, save lives and promote recovery through research, health promotion and public policy. www.heartandstroke.ca.About Mijune PakMijune Pak is an international food personality, creator of FollowMeFoodie.com, and a Top Chef Canada resident judge and guest judge on Iron Chef Canada. An advocate for culinary tourism and food and culture educator, Mijune has lent her vast culinary knowledge as a judge in numerous prestigious competitions. She was also recently invited to Thailand as part of the Michelin star delegation. Mijune has been featured in Chatelaine and Flare magazines and has appeared on broadcast networks throughout the country.Rita Mezzanotte

