McDonald’s CEO Fired
CBJ — McDonald’s President and CEO Steve Easterbrook has been fired by the board of directors after admitting to a sexual relationship with an employee.
Easterbrook was turfed for violating the company’s code of ethics.
Easterbrook acknowledged he had a relationship with an employee and said it was a mistake.
The board of directors named Chris Kempczinski, who recently served as president of McDonald’s USA, as its new president and CEO.
Two weeks ago, McDonald’s reported a 2% drop in net income for the third quarter as it spent heavily on store remodeling and expanded delivery service.
