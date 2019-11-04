McDonald’s CEO Fired

CBJ — McDonald’s President and CEO Steve Easterbrook has been fired by the board of directors after admitting to a sexual relationship with an employee.

Easterbrook was turfed for violating the company’s code of ethics.

Easterbrook acknowledged he had a relationship with an employee and said it was a mistake.

The board of directors named Chris Kempczinski, who recently served as president of McDonald’s USA, as its new president and CEO.

Two weeks ago, McDonald’s reported a 2% drop in net income for the third quarter as it spent heavily on store remodeling and expanded delivery service.

