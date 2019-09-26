McDonald’s Launching Beyond Meat Burger

CBJ — McDonald’s Canada has announced it will roll out a limited pilot of a plant-based hamburger patty to determine its customers’ interest in an alternative to real meat.

The decision by McDonald’s to try the products by Beyond Meat comes a year after rival fast-food chain A&W became the first Canadian restaurant to sell the burgers in support of vegetarian diets.

McDonald’s will start serving a P.L.T. sandwich at 28 restaurants in southwestern Ontario, including locations in London and Sarnia, on Monday. The acronym stands for plant, lettuce and tomato — a take on the BLT or bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich. It will cost $6.49.

The menu item’s main component is a Beyond Meat patty that will taste different from the ones customers can eat at other fast-food chains in Canada.

McDonald’s will collect consumer feedback on taste, track demand for the new menu item and watch whether its preparation impacts restaurant operations.

Restaurant Brands International, owner of such restaurant brands as Tim Horton’s and Burger King, added Beyond Meat burgers and breakfast sandwiches across Canada some three months ago, before deciding to remove the burgers nationally and breakfast sandwiches everywhere but Ontario and B.C. earlier this month. The decision was apparently made based on sales volumes.

