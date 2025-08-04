McEwen Q2 2025 Results Conference Call

TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — McEwen Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) (“McEwen”, “MUX” or the “Company”) invites you to join our conference call following the release of our Q2 2025 financial results. The call will take place on Thursday, August 7, 2025 at 11:00 AM EDT. Management will discuss our financial results and project developments and follow with a question-and-answer session. Participants can ask questions directly over the phone during the webcast.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event. Access the replay on the Company’s media page at https://www.mcewenmining.com/media.

ABOUT MCEWEN

McEwen provides its shareholders with exposure to gold, copper and silver in the Americas through three operating mines located in the USA, Canada, and Argentina, as well as its large, advanced-stage copper development project in Argentina. The Company also owns a gold and silver mine currently on care and maintenance in Mexico. Its Los Azules copper project is designed to become one of the world’s first regenerative copper mines, with a commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2038.

Rob McEwen, Chairman and Chief Owner, has personally invested US$205 million in the companies and takes a salary of $1 per year. He is a recipient of the Order of Canada and a member of the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame. His objective is to build shareholder value and establish a dividend, as he did while building Goldcorp Inc.

McEwen’s shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “MUX”.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, including “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements and information expressed, as at the date of this news release, McEwen Inc.’s (the “Company”) estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations or beliefs as to future events and results. Forward-looking statements and information are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies, and there can be no assurance that such statements and information will prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements and information. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results or future events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in the market price of precious metals, mining industry risks, political, economic, social and security risks associated with foreign operations, the ability of the Company to receive or receive in a timely manner permits or other approvals required in connection with operations, risks associated with the construction of mining operations and commencement of production and the projected costs thereof, risks related to litigation, the state of the capital markets, environmental risks and hazards, uncertainty as to calculation of mineral resources and reserves, foreign exchange volatility, foreign exchange controls, foreign currency risk, and other risks. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information included herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to reissue or update forward-looking statements or information as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. See McEwen Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, under the caption “Risk Factors”, for additional information on risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the forward-looking statements and information regarding the Company. All forward-looking statements and information made in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

The NYSE and TSX have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release, which has been prepared by the management of McEwen.

