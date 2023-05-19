MCI Onehealth Completes $1.5M Debt Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. (“MCI” or the “Company”) (TSX: DRDR), a clinician-led healthcare technology company focused on increasing access to and quality of healthcare, announced today that it has completed a transaction with The First Canadian Wellness Co. Inc. (the “Lender”), a related party to the Company, to add a new $1,500,000 debt financing facility to the Company’s existing $7,000,000 loan arrangement with the Lender. The details of the financing and the related party aspects of the transaction are set out in the Company’s press release dated April 27, 2023.

The Company was and is continuing to face financial challenges and liquidity constraints. While the new financing facility is expected to provide some assistance with the Company’s short-term liquidity needs, it is likely that the Company will need to obtain additional sources of liquidity by the end of the month to continue to fund its ongoing operations. Please refer to the Company’s press release dated May 15, 2023 for more information.

MCI is a healthcare technology company focused on empowering patients and doctors with advanced technologies to increase access, improve quality, and reduce healthcare costs. As part of the healthcare community for over 30 years, MCI operates one of Canada’s leading primary care networks with approximately 280 physicians and specialists and serves more than one million patients annually. MCI additionally offers an expanding suite of occupational health service offerings that support a growing list of more than 650 corporate customers. Led by a proven management team of doctors and experienced executives, MCI remains focused on executing a strategy centered around acquiring technology and health services that complement the company’s current roadmap. For more information, visit mcionehealth.com.

Certain statements in this press release, constitute “forward-looking information” and “forward looking statements” (collectively, “forward looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and are based on assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company’s anticipated need for additional sources of liquidity. The words “expected”, “continuing to” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain future conditions, actions, events or results “will”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “might” or “can”, or negative versions thereof, “occur”, “continue” or “be achieved”, and other similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon management’s perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as a number of specific factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by MCI as of the date of such statements, are outside of MCI’s control and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies which could result in the forward-looking statements ultimately being entirely or partially incorrect or untrue. Forward looking statements contained in this press release are based on various assumptions, including, but not limited to, the following: MCI’s short- and medium-term liquidity and working capital needs, the availability of working capital and sources of short-term liquidity; the Company’s ability to continue to operate as a going concern; the Company’s ability to secure additional debt or equity financing and the terms on which that financing may be secured; MCI’s ability to achieve its growth and revenue strategies; the demand for MCI’s products and fluctuations in future revenues; the availability of future business ventures, commercial arrangements and acquisition targets or opportunities and MCI’s ability to consummate them and to effectively integrate future acquisition targets into its platform; the effects of competition in the industry; the requirement for increasingly innovative product solutions and service offerings; trends in customer growth; the stability of general economic and market conditions; currency exchange rates and interest rates; MCI’s ability to comply with applicable laws and regulations; MCI’s continued compliance with third party intellectual property rights; and that the risk factors noted below, collectively, do not have a material impact on MCI’s business, operations, revenues and/or results. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved.

Readers are encouraged to review the “Liquidity and Capital Resources” section of the Company’s MD&A, together with Note 2(c) of the Company’s condensed interim consolidated financial statements, for the period ended March 31, 2023, which indicate the existence of material uncertainties that cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. The Company’s ability to continue as a going concern is dependent on, among other things, its ability to meet its financing requirements on a continuing basis, to sell certain assets to generate short-term liquidity, to have access to financing and to generate positive operating results. The Company’s ability to satisfy its financing requirements and ultimately achieve necessary levels of profitability and positive cash flows from operations, to raise additional funds, to sell assets and to improve operating results are dependent on a number of factors outside the Company’s control and there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to do so in the future.

Known and unknown risk factors, many of which are beyond the control of MCI, could cause the actual results of MCI to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include but are not limited to those factors which are discussed under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in MCI’s annual information form dated March 31, 2023, which is available under MCI’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect MCI and the reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s expectations and plans relating to the future. MCI disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. All of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements.



