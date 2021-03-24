mdf commerce becomes an AWS Public Sector Partner

MONTREAL, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, announced today it has obtained the AWS Public Sector Partner designation for its Strategic Sourcing solution BidNet Direct for successfully migrating to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud. The AWS Public Sector Partner Program designation helps mdf commerce to better serve the evolving needs of clients in the public sector and is fully aligned with the company’s vision of driving innovative digital solutions in the strategic sourcing industry, such as paperless procurement processes, more user-friendly platforms and personalized online experiences.

To join the AWS Partner Network (APN), mdf commerce had to showcase unique solutions delivered to public sector partners using AWS services. This ensures that solutions provided to BidNet Direct users are secure and reliable while complying with local legislation and regulations regarding data residency and security. Migrating to the AWS cloud also boosts the Strategic Sourcing platform’s capacity to scale in the American market.

“This recognition highlights the strong commitment of mdf commerce to deliver unique requirements to meet high reliability and security standards for public sector clients across the United States. We are living in an era where reliability and security of public data are more important than ever. This AWS Public Sector Partner designation is a testament to our continuous efforts to ensure security and localized data storage through the AWS Cloud infrastructure and services,” said Camil Rousseau, Chief Technology Officer at mdf commerce.

“The AWS Public Sector Partner Program allows mdf commerce to create new opportunities and partnerships with public sector clients in a dynamic strategic sourcing environment that is more active than ever,” added Camil Rousseau.

To learn more about how BidNet Direct has improved technical competency in the public sector via AWS, click here.

About mdf commerce inc.

mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF) enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our strategic sourcing, unified commerce and eMarketplace platforms are supported by a strong and dedicated team of more than 600 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.

