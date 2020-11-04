mdf commerce delivers state-of-the-art B2B transactional platform to OTT HydroMet, first in a series of major site upgrades

MONTREAL, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of a state-of-the-art transactional platform for OTT HydroMet, a global leader in hydrology, meteorology and solar energy applications and solutions. This migration to the Orckestra Commerce Cloud from mdf commerce is one of the first steps in a significant migration project for several brands across OTT HydroMet’s broad set of solutions.

OTT HydroMet, a global leader in environmental monitoring solutions, is part of Danaher’s Water Quality Platform, a larger network of seven brands operating worldwide that are in the process of a broader migration effort to the same web platform. The turnkey solution offered by mdf commerce delivers full omnichannel capabilities and cloud-based features that also significantly improve user experience.This is the first enterprise-grade B2B multi-site project for mdf commerce. OTT HydroMet and its portfolio of brands can now count on a leading ecommerce solution that meets industry standards, provides a simplified product data structure and includes robust search capabilities.“Our goal is to enable a seamless online experience that ensures easy access to relevant information about our entire portfolio of hydrologic, meteorologic, and solar energy solutions,” says Stanzi Prell, Vice President, Marketing of OTT HydroMet. “We have a broad and complete product offering that serves a wide range of customer use cases globally, and it was important for us to have a B2B platform that could handle this complexity. The Orckestra Commerce Cloud solution of mdf commerce offered comprehensive commerce and content capabilities with an API-based approach that provides us the flexibility we need for the future.”“We’re proud to have delivered such a high-quality, high-performance platform for OTT HydroMet,” says Louis Mousseau, President, ecommerce at mdf commerce. “This milestone release builds an ecommerce base foundation for upcoming releases in OTT HydroMet’s network in the coming years and we’re very much looking forward to pursuing this key project with OTT’s partners.”About mdf commerce inc.

mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), formerly known as Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc., enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our strategic sourcing, unified commerce and emarketplace platforms are supported by a strong and dedicated team of more than 600 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.About OTT HydroMet

We deliver valuable insights, quality instruments and monitoring solutions that improve analysis and support decision-making for experts in hydrology, meteorology and solar applications. Partnering with our customers, we design effective answers to the challenges of monitoring the world’s water and weather. Consisting of seven strong global product brands, including OTT©, Lufft©, Kipp & Zonen© and SUTRON©, OTT HydroMet offers industry-leading experience and a strong commitment to the customer for optimal alignment and execution.For further information:mdf commerce

Louis Mousseau, President, ecommerce

Toll-free number: 1-877-677-9088, ext. 5222

Email: lmousseau@mdfcommerce.commdf commerce

André Leblanc, Vice President, Marketing and Public Affairs

Phone: +1 (514) 961-0882

Email: aleblanc@mdfcommerce.com



