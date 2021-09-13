mdf commerce extends eprocurement footprint in Canada with eight new agencies and municipalities in Newfoundland and Labrador

MONTREAL, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, today announced the onboarding of eight new agencies and municipalities to the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador’s (GNL) merx electronic procurement solution, strengthening its eprocurement leadership position in North America. First launched in November 2020, the quick and successful onboarding of additional agencies reinforces mdf commerce as a trusted partner for province-wide eprocurement solutions, which will soon be enhanced with the Periscope Holdings offering.

Since the onboarding of the GNL, more than 3,000 supplier organizations have accessed close to 900 solicitations with more than 1,000 bids submitted via the electronic submission option.

The end-to-end eprocurement platform offered by mdf commerce effectively manages and is designed to ensure that all bid opportunities from these agencies are competitive, fair and transparent while complying with all required public policies and legislation. Vendors benefit from self-serve profile management capabilities, timely notifications and a start-to-finish online submission. Virtual introductory sessions are available on-demand for those new to the system.

The latest agencies that joined are:

NL Provincial Health Shared Services Supply Chain, the supply chain lead for all commodities being sourced and undergoing contract on behalf of all Regional Health Authorities (RHAs) and the Newfoundland and Labrador Centre for Health Information (NLCHI).

WorkplaceNL, chief administrator of an employer-funded, no-fault workers’ compensation system.

The College of the North Atlantic, one of the largest post-secondary educational and skills training systems in Atlantic Canada with 17 campuses plus partner universities and technical colleges in China and Qatar.

Memorial University of Newfoundland (MUN), one of the top 20 research universities in Canada, representing 30 research centers, five campuses and more than 19,000 students. MUN, already a long-time mdf commerce customer, expanded their use of e-solicitation capabilities with the added efficiency of e-bidding.

New municipalities include:

City of Corner Brook

Town of Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove

Town of Point Leamington

Town of Carbonear

“By launching the new eprocurement system, we are helping all suppliers do business with the Provincial Government in a user-friendly environment,” said the Honourable Derrick Bragg, Minister of Responsible for Public Procurement Agency, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

“The continued adoption of the mdf commerce eprocurement platform by a broad cross-section of Newfoundland and Labrador public agencies, simplifies and improves the ability for suppliers of all sizes to do business with the province,” said Mark Eigenbauer, President, eprocurement at mdf commerce. “We are pleased to see the strong results of our ongoing partnership with the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador as they advance closer and closer to their one source for procurement opportunities goal.”

