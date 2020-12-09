mdf commerce to present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference

MONTREAL, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, today announced that it will be presenting at the 13th annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference on Monday, December 14 at 1:00 PM EST. Luc Filiatreault, President and CEO of mdf commerce, will be presenting the company to a live, virtual audience.

“The 13th Annual LD Micro Conference is an excellent opportunity for us to tell more investors about our phenomenal company and our plans to transform mdf commerce into a major global player in digital commerce,” said Luc Filiatreault, CEO of mdf commerce. “Using this well-respected conference as a springboard, over the coming quarters we intend to spread our message to investors throughout North America.”Register here: ve.mysequire.com/The Main Event will feature a new and unique format, with companies presenting for 10 minutes, followed by 10 minutes of Q&A by a panel of investors and analysts.“The time has finally come to do something different in the virtual conference world. Let’s see if we can pull off something that can be enjoyed by both executives and investors alike,” stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD, now a wholly owned subsidiary of SRAX, Inc.The Main Event will take place on December 14th and 15th, exclusively on the Sequire Virtual Events platform.View the profile of mdf commerce here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/MDF.TOAbout mdf commerce inc.mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), formerly known as Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc., enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our strategic sourcing, unified commerce and emarketplace platforms are supported by a strong and dedicated team of more than 600 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.About LD Micro/SEQUIRELD Micro began in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. For more information, please visit ldmicro.com.The upcoming Main Event will be highlighting a new format that will benefit both executives and the investors tuning in from all over the globe.In September 2020, LD Micro. Inc. was acquired by SRAX, Inc., a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.For further information:mdf commerce

