Thursday, March 25, 2021Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Media advisory – Canada’s unions to respond to Supreme Court decision on carbon tax

Media advisory – Canada’s unions to respond to Supreme Court decision on carbon tax

Media advisory - Canada’s unions to respond to Supreme Court decision on carbon tax

OTTAWA, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canada’s unions will be responding to the Supreme Court decision on the constitutionality of the federal carbon tax scheduled for release today.

The Canadian Labour Congress (CLC) was an intervenor in the appeal on behalf of 3.3 million workers, supporting the federal government’s position.

Hassan Yussuff, President of the CLC, will be available to comment once the ruling is released later this morning.

To arrange an interview, please contact:
CLC Media Relations
media@clcctc.ca
613-526-7426
cell: 613-355-1962

CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended
Rogers for Business First National Carrier to Launch a Managed Solution for Wireless Private Networks
Rogers for Business First National Carrier to Launch a Managed Solution for Wireless Private Networks
Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market Size to Reach USD 274
Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market Size to Reach USD 274.63 Billion in 2028 | Rapid Adoption of Smart Classrooms in Schools and Increasing Penetration of Mobile Devices are Some Key Factors Driving Industry Growth, says Emergen Research