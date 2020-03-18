Wednesday, March 18, 2020Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Media Advisory: CLC President available for comment on COVID-19 aid package

OTTAWA, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadian Labour Congress President Hassan Yussuff will be available for comment following the release of the federal government’s COVID-19 federal aid package. Mr. Yussuff will be in attendance during the Finance Minister’s press conference this morning.
Canada’s unions have outlined the extent of supports governments will need to provide workers impacted by the pandemic. The full list of recommendations can be found here.To arrange an interview on or before this event, please contact:Amy Boughner
National Representative, Media Relations
613-247-8951 or aboughner@clcctc.ca
