Media Advisory: Five New Names Added to MADD Canada’s Alberta Memorial Monument

SPRUCE GROVE, Alberta, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Families, friends, and community members will gather this Saturday at MADD Canada’s annual Memorial Ceremony to honour and remember Albertans who have been killed in crashes involving alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs. The ceremony is also a time to support those affected and reinforce the importance of the ongoing fight against impaired driving.

The Memorial Monument, located at the Parkland RCMP Detachment in Spruce Grove, is etched with the names of 74 victims who lost their lives due to someone’s decision to drive after consuming alcohol, cannabis and/or drugs, including five new names added this year.

Media are invited to attend the Alberta Memorial Monument Ceremony. Date & Time: Saturday, September 6, 2025 at 11 a.m. Location: Parkland RCMP Headquarters, 91 Campsite Road, Spruce Grove, Alberta Guest Speakers: MADD Canada Board Member for Alberta/Northwest Territories/Nunavut Region, Tracy Franklin Calgary Police Service, Inspector Andy Woodward RCMP Parkland Detachment, Sergeant Darrin Turnbull Parkland County Mayor, Allan Gamble Edmonton Police Service, Supt. Angela Kemp MADD Canada Victim Services Manager—Western Region, Gillian Phillips MADD Calgary & Area Chapter President, Aaron Libby MADD Edmonton & Area Chapter Volunteer, Lynda McCullough

Since 2009, MADD Canada has established Memorial Monuments for victims of impaired driving in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, Quebec, and Ontario. Ceremonies are held each year to unveil new names added to the Monuments and to pay tribute to all victims. The Prince Edward Island Monument will be unveiled soon, and we are working towards establishing a similar monument in British Columbia.

To RSVP for the Ceremony, contact:

Gillian Phillips, MADD Canada Victim Services Manager – Western Region, 780-994-6233, or [email protected].

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240, or [email protected] .



