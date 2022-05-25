Media Advisory – IFIC Operations Day – June 7, 2022

TORONTO, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced the final agenda and speaker lineup for its Operations Day, which will be held in-person on June 7 with a livestream option. After two years of upheaval and change stemming from the global pandemic, industry leaders will discuss operational trends, issues, current regulatory initiatives, the move to T+1, and more.

The event will be emceed by Melissa Leong, Personal Finance Expert, National Media Personality, and Bestselling Author.

Panel topics and speakers include:

Leaders Panel

Moderated by John Adams, CEO, Primerica Life Insurance Company of Canada

Christopher Boyle, Senior Vice President, Head of Global Institutional, Dealer Engagement and Partnerships, Mackenzie Investments

Oricia Smith, President, Sun Life Global Investments and Senior Vice President, Investment Solutions, Sun Life Canada

Karin Yorfido, General Manager, Global Technology & Operations, Broadridge Canada

Operations Issues Update

Moderated by Dave Howarth, Senior Vice-President, Operations, Primerica Financial Services and Chair, IFIC Operations Working Group

Paul Boddaert, Director, Industry & Dealer Relations, Mackenzie Investments

Eric Lapierre, Assistant Vice-President and Senior Counsel, Mutual Funds and Regulatory Initiatives, Manulife Investment Management

Dara Moore, AVP, Regulatory & Operations Compliance, AGF Investments Inc.

Sarvjeet Pamenter, Director, Transfer Agent, Capital Markets, FIS Financial Solutions, Franklin Templeton Investments Canada

Ravi Ramaswamy, Vice President, Global Shareholder Services Franklin Templeton Investments and Chair, IFIC Full Cost Disclosure Sub-Group

Move to T+1

Shalomi Abraham, Senior Vice President, Head of Legal – Canada, Assistant General Counsel – Americas, Invesco

Keith Evans, Executive Director, Canadian Capital Markets Association

Russ White, Chair, CCMA T+1 Mutual Funds Working Group

Fundserv Update

Russ White, Director, Product Management (Funds), Fundserv Inc.

Aidan Coulter, Industry Engagement Lead, Fundserv Inc.

Taxation Issues Update

Moderated by Josée Baillargeon, Senior Policy Advisor, IFIC

Lata Agarwal, Senior Technical Specialist, CRS & FATCA Financial Institution Compliance Section, High Net Worth Compliance Directorate, Canada Revenue Agency

Benjamin Latta, Manager of the CRS & FATCA Financial Institution Compliance Section, Canada Revenue Agency

France Marengère, Senior Technical Specialist, CRS & FATCA Financial Institution Compliance Section, High Net Worth Compliance Directorate, Canada Revenue Agency

Jillian Nicolson, Partner, Financial Services Organization Tax Practice, Ernst and Young

Robert Offen, Manager, Specialized Services, AGF Investments Inc.

RegTech and the Future of Regulatory Compliance & Operations

Moderated by Parham Nasseri, Vice President, Regulatory Strategy & Partnerships, InvestorCOM Inc.

Roma Lotay, Partner, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

Christina Soares, Chief Compliance Officers & Head of Business Integrity, Aligned Capital Partners Inc.

Justitia Pak, Management Consultant, Deloitte

The full agenda and additional information are available on the IFIC website.

What: IFIC Operations Day

When: Tuesday, June 7, 2022; 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Where: Toronto Region Board of Trade (77 Adelaide Street West) and virtual

The media is invited to attend. Please register with Pira Kumarasamy at [email protected].



