Media Advisory – IFIC Operations Day – June 7, 2022
TORONTO, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced the final agenda and speaker lineup for its Operations Day, which will be held in-person on June 7 with a livestream option. After two years of upheaval and change stemming from the global pandemic, industry leaders will discuss operational trends, issues, current regulatory initiatives, the move to T+1, and more.
The event will be emceed by Melissa Leong, Personal Finance Expert, National Media Personality, and Bestselling Author.
Panel topics and speakers include:
Leaders Panel
Moderated by John Adams, CEO, Primerica Life Insurance Company of Canada
- Christopher Boyle, Senior Vice President, Head of Global Institutional, Dealer Engagement and Partnerships, Mackenzie Investments
- Oricia Smith, President, Sun Life Global Investments and Senior Vice President, Investment Solutions, Sun Life Canada
- Karin Yorfido, General Manager, Global Technology & Operations, Broadridge Canada
Operations Issues Update
Moderated by Dave Howarth, Senior Vice-President, Operations, Primerica Financial Services and Chair, IFIC Operations Working Group
- Paul Boddaert, Director, Industry & Dealer Relations, Mackenzie Investments
- Eric Lapierre, Assistant Vice-President and Senior Counsel, Mutual Funds and Regulatory Initiatives, Manulife Investment Management
- Dara Moore, AVP, Regulatory & Operations Compliance, AGF Investments Inc.
- Sarvjeet Pamenter, Director, Transfer Agent, Capital Markets, FIS Financial Solutions, Franklin Templeton Investments Canada
- Ravi Ramaswamy, Vice President, Global Shareholder Services Franklin Templeton Investments and Chair, IFIC Full Cost Disclosure Sub-Group
Move to T+1
- Shalomi Abraham, Senior Vice President, Head of Legal – Canada, Assistant General Counsel – Americas, Invesco
- Keith Evans, Executive Director, Canadian Capital Markets Association
- Russ White, Chair, CCMA T+1 Mutual Funds Working Group
Fundserv Update
- Russ White, Director, Product Management (Funds), Fundserv Inc.
- Aidan Coulter, Industry Engagement Lead, Fundserv Inc.
Taxation Issues Update
Moderated by Josée Baillargeon, Senior Policy Advisor, IFIC
- Lata Agarwal, Senior Technical Specialist, CRS & FATCA Financial Institution Compliance Section, High Net Worth Compliance Directorate, Canada Revenue Agency
- Benjamin Latta, Manager of the CRS & FATCA Financial Institution Compliance Section, Canada Revenue Agency
- France Marengère, Senior Technical Specialist, CRS & FATCA Financial Institution Compliance Section, High Net Worth Compliance Directorate, Canada Revenue Agency
- Jillian Nicolson, Partner, Financial Services Organization Tax Practice, Ernst and Young
- Robert Offen, Manager, Specialized Services, AGF Investments Inc.
RegTech and the Future of Regulatory Compliance & Operations
Moderated by Parham Nasseri, Vice President, Regulatory Strategy & Partnerships, InvestorCOM Inc.
- Roma Lotay, Partner, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
- Christina Soares, Chief Compliance Officers & Head of Business Integrity, Aligned Capital Partners Inc.
- Justitia Pak, Management Consultant, Deloitte
The full agenda and additional information are available on the IFIC website.
What: IFIC Operations Day
When: Tuesday, June 7, 2022; 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Where: Toronto Region Board of Trade (77 Adelaide Street West) and virtual
The media is invited to attend. Please register with Pira Kumarasamy at [email protected].