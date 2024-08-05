Media Advisory: MADD Canada Honours Victims of Alcohol or Drug-Related Crashes at Manitoba Memorial Monument

WEST ST. PAUL, Manitoba, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MADD Canada will host a ceremony to honour victims killed or injured in crashes involving alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs.

The ceremony will take place at MADD Canada’s Manitoba Memorial Monument located in the Glen Eden Memorial Gardens in the Rural Municipality of West St. Paul. The Monument is etched with the names of 86 people who lost their lives or were injured due to someone’s choice to drive after consuming alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs. No new names were added this year.

Media are invited to attend the ceremony. Interviews and photo opportunities will be available.

Date & Time: Saturday, August 16, 2025 at 11 a.m. Location: Glen Eden Funeral Home and Cemetery – 4477 Main Street, West St. Paul, Manitoba Guests: Minister of Justice and Attorney General, The Honourable Matt Wiebe MADD Canada National President, Tanya Hansen Pratt MADD Winnipeg Chapter President, Trevor Ens RCMP Sgt. Richard Janzen

MADD Canada has other provincial Memorial Monuments in Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Saskatchewan, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec. The Prince Edward Island Monument will be unveiled soon, and we are working towards establishing a similar monument in British Columbia.

For more information, contact:

Gillian Phillips, MADD Canada Victim Services Manager – Western Region, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 235, or [email protected]

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or [email protected]



