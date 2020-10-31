MEDIA ADVISORY: Pickets throughout the Lower Mainland Postponed After Janitors Reach Tentative Agreement with Bee-Clean Building Maintenance

The tentative agreement was reached shortly after janitors had voted overwhelmingly in favour of striking. Unionized with SEIU Local 2, janitors were set to picket at several key locations throughout the Lower Mainland, including Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Janitors have reached a tentative deal for their first collective agreement with their employer Bee-Clean Building Maintenance. The tentative agreement has been reached a little over 36 hours after janitors had voted overwhelmingly in favour of commencing strike actions during the week of November 2nd.Janitors unionized with SEIU (Services Employees International Union) Local 2 last year in response to poor working conditions. Janitors’ major concerns included the lack of adequate sick days, ensuring that all janitors were covered by paid health and dental benefits, and winning a fair wage increase. The new tentative agreement will be presented for a ratification vote early next week.SEIU Local 2 represents workers in Nova Scotia, Ontario, Alberta, New Brunswick and British Columbia.Contact:

Assya Moustaqim-Barrette

assyamb@seiulocal2.ca

416-274-4903



CBJ Newsmakers