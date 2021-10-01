MEDIA ADVISORY -- Redpath Sugar to Host GO-VAXX Bus at Toronto Refinery

TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Continuing its commitment to health and safety, Redpath Sugar (Redpath) is pleased to be hosting Ontario’s GO-VAXX bus at its Toronto sugar refinery. In doing so, Redpath will facilitate increased accessibility for both Redpath employees and members of the public to receive the vaccine. This event builds off a previously successful day at Redpath’s Belleville location where both employees and members of the public accessed GO-VAXX services.

Redpath proudly supports the supply chain and continued food security in Ontario as an essential service since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the past eighteen months, Redpath has ensured that the highest product safety and quality standards continue to be met through already stringent processes and procedures, providing reliable food products for Ontarians and beyond.

When: 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Monday, October 4, 2021 Where: Redpath Sugar – Centre Gate, 95 Queens Quay E, Toronto ON What: Ontario’s GO-VAXX bus will be on-site and open to both Redpath employees and the public. Anyone wanting to receive a COVID-19 vaccine during this time can do so by drop-by, appointments are not required. The Pfizer vaccine will be available. Who: Chris Godfrey, Health & Safety Manager at Redpath will be available for media interviews.

All media are welcome to attend; those interested in securing an interview are requested to schedule a time ahead of Monday, October 4 by reaching the contact below.

