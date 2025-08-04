Media advisory: Shriners Hospitals for Children Canada Invites Media to its Annual Golf Tournament

MONTREAL, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

What: Shriners Hospitals for Children Canada invites members of the media to attend a special photo and interview opportunity during its Annual Golf Tournament at Summerlea Golf & Country Club. This year’s event will feature eight patient ambassadors from across Canada, each with a unique story of strength and resilience. These patients—ranging in age and medical background—have received expert care for conditions such as clubfoot, cerebral palsy, scoliosis, osteogenesis imperfecta and sports injuries. Emma, the official 2025 Golf Tournament Patient Ambassador, was born with severe congenital scoliosis affecting her spine and lungs, but she faces life with unstoppable energy. She swims, bikes, and dances with joy and determination—embodying a spirit of hope that inspires all. When: Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025. (Media arrival between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.) Key photo opportunity: around 11a.m. Where: Summerlea Golf & Country Club 1000 Route 344 Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que. J7V 9R6 Why: The annual golf tournament is the hospital’s largest fundraising event. Proceeds support specialized pediatric orthopedic care and cutting-edge research. Over 90 per cent of patients are from Quebec, and more than 60 per cent are francophone patients. Interviews: Patient ambassadors (including Emma), their families, donors and hospital leaders will be available for interviews and photos. RSVP: Schedule interviews or confirm attendance: Ana-Sophia Cubas 514-772-4231 Parking: Media may park in the guest lot; signage and volunteers will be on site to assist

About Shriners Hospitals for Children Canada

Established in Montreal in 1925, Shriners Hospitals for Children Canada is a bilingual, short-term, acute care hospital, providing ultra-specialized orthopaedic care to children from across Canada and around the world. The mission of the hospital is to provide treatment and rehabilitation to infants, children and young adults with orthopaedic and neuromuscular problems such as scoliosis, osteogenesis imperfecta (brittle bone disease), clubfeet, hip dysplasia, leg length discrepancies and cerebral palsy, among others. The hospital is committed to excellence and innovation in clinical practice, research and education. Affiliated with McGill University, the hospital provides clinical experience and teaching for residents and allied professionals within its outstanding new facility on the Glen site. The hospital is present in communities across Canada, thanks to telemedicine, outreach clinics and satellite clinics.

