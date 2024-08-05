Media Advisory: Steelworkers union calls for Budget 2025 to defend Canadian jobs and economic sovereignty

TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As the federal government prepares to release Budget 2025, representatives of the United Steelworkers union (USW) will be available to speak about what they want to see from this budget in the face of escalating U.S. tariffs, layoffs and uncertainty across Canada’s industrial economy.

USW will be looking for key measures to:

Protect workers and jobs through stronger EI, extended Work-Sharing, and wage protection to keep people employed.

through stronger EI, extended Work-Sharing, and wage protection to keep people employed. Ensure public dollars build Canadian , requiring Canadian steel, aluminum, wood, critical minerals, and manufactured products in publicly funded projects.

, requiring Canadian steel, aluminum, wood, critical minerals, and manufactured products in publicly funded projects. Avoid cuts to public services that would weaken Canada’s response during a trade crisis.

that would weaken Canada’s response during a trade crisis. Stabilize trade-exposed sectors like steel, aluminum, forestry, and critical minerals through strategic procurement and employment supports.

like steel, aluminum, forestry, and critical minerals through strategic procurement and employment supports. Lay out a real long-term industrial strategy to reduce reliance on the U.S. and strengthen domestic manufacturing and supply chains.

With American tariffs continuing to target Canadian industries and jobs, Budget 2025 is a defining moment. Working people expect a budget that defends Canadian production, protects communities, and positions Canada to build and process key goods here at home.

Media Availability: November 4, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST and following the budget (outside of Ottawa).

About the United Steelworkers union

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union’s strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

For more information, please contact: Shannon Devine, USW Communications and Political Action 416-938-4402 / [email protected]



